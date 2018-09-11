Latina Speaking Roles Reach Historic High, While Female Roles Overall Dip, New Report Finds

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
One Day At A Time, Vida
CREDIT: Starz, Netflix

The percentage of Latina characters in speaking roles across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms hit a historical high last television season. But speaking roles for women overall actually declined year-over-year, a new report finds.

According to the 2017-18 Boxed In: Women on Screen and Behind the Scenes in Television report from the Center for the Study of Women in Television & Film at San Diego State University, the percentage of Latinas in speaking roles for the 2017-18 television season was 7%, which was a 2% increase from their representation during the previous television season (2016-17).

This step toward progress for Latina representation did not prove to be a trend for women across the board. Black characters remained steady at 19% of all female characters in speaking roles, and the percentage of female Asian characters in speaking roles also remained unchanged at 6%. And female characters overall only made up 40% of speaking roles, which actually represents a 2% decline from 2016-17 — which broke down to 41% of speaking roles on broadcast, 40% on cable and 39% on streaming.

“Boxed In” dug into the creative to find that 63% of female characters had identifiable occupations and 50% of them were seen in their work environment, actually performing their jobs, while 76% of male characters had known professions and 61% were depicted working.

Behind the scenes, female representation declined as well. Women comprised 27% of creative decision-making roles such as show creators, directors, writers, producers, editors and DPs across all platforms — down 1% from 2016-17.

“The findings indicate that strategies aimed at increasing the numbers of women creators and executive producers would help make subconscious bias work for women rather than against them,” said Dr. Martha M. Lauzen, executive director, Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film, and professor, Television, Film & New Media. “These individuals hold the keys to viewers seeing more female characters on screen and more women working in other important behind-the-scenes craft areas including writing, directing, and editing.”

Digging deeper, 69% of series employed five or fewer women in those key creative roles, while 2% employed 14 or more. Series with at least one woman creator featured 47% major female characters, while series that were created solely by men featured 38% major female characters. Series with at least one executive producer saw 42% major female characters, while those with exclusive male executive producers saw 33% female characters.

The same pattern followed for hiring of additional behind-the-scenes roles. Series with at least one woman creator hired 27% female directors, while series created solely by men hired 13%. Series with at least one woman creator hired 45% female writers, whereas 16% of female writers made up rooms on shows created solely by men.

The “Boxed In” report has been documenting women’s roles for over two decades, monitoring over 38,700 characters and 50,700 behind-the-scenes credits.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Give the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • One Day At A Time, Vida

    Latina Speaking Roles Reach Historic High, While Female Roles Overall Dip, New Report Finds

    The percentage of Latina characters in speaking roles across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms hit a historical high last television season. But speaking roles for women overall actually declined year-over-year, a new report finds. According to the 2017-18 Boxed In: Women on Screen and Behind the Scenes in Television report from the Center for the […]

  • Gayle King Calls for CBS to

    Gayle King Calls for CBS to Release Results of Leslie Moonves Investigation

    The percentage of Latina characters in speaking roles across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms hit a historical high last television season. But speaking roles for women overall actually declined year-over-year, a new report finds. According to the 2017-18 Boxed In: Women on Screen and Behind the Scenes in Television report from the Center for the […]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    Jim Scuitto Joins CNN's Daytime Schedule

    The percentage of Latina characters in speaking roles across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms hit a historical high last television season. But speaking roles for women overall actually declined year-over-year, a new report finds. According to the 2017-18 Boxed In: Women on Screen and Behind the Scenes in Television report from the Center for the […]

  • Burt Reynolds Obit Appreciation

    ESPN's Lee Corso Remembers Burt Reynolds, 'a Nice Guy Who Played Nice Guys'

    The percentage of Latina characters in speaking roles across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms hit a historical high last television season. But speaking roles for women overall actually declined year-over-year, a new report finds. According to the 2017-18 Boxed In: Women on Screen and Behind the Scenes in Television report from the Center for the […]

  • Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate's Jon Feltheimer Offers Bullish Outlook

    The percentage of Latina characters in speaking roles across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms hit a historical high last television season. But speaking roles for women overall actually declined year-over-year, a new report finds. According to the 2017-18 Boxed In: Women on Screen and Behind the Scenes in Television report from the Center for the […]

  • Les Moonves Stepping Down CBS OFF

    Leslie Moonves' Exit Signals Time Really Is Up for Abusive, Powerful Predators (Column)

    The percentage of Latina characters in speaking roles across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms hit a historical high last television season. But speaking roles for women overall actually declined year-over-year, a new report finds. According to the 2017-18 Boxed In: Women on Screen and Behind the Scenes in Television report from the Center for the […]

  • Les Moonves Stepping Down CBS Lead

    Leslie Moonves' Ouster Proves #MeToo Reckoning Is Far From Finished

    The percentage of Latina characters in speaking roles across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms hit a historical high last television season. But speaking roles for women overall actually declined year-over-year, a new report finds. According to the 2017-18 Boxed In: Women on Screen and Behind the Scenes in Television report from the Center for the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad