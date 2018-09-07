20th Century Fox TV Promotes Current-Programming Head Carolyn Cassidy

Carolyn Cassidy has been named executive vice president of current programming for 20th Century Fox Television. She will continue to oversee current series for the studio.

“Carolyn took over our current programming team three years ago, and she has done a phenomenal job,” said Jonnie Davis, president of creative affairs for 20th Century Fox TV. “Keeping our current shows healthy and thriving is the lifeblood of a studio, and her role is one that combines sharp creative skills, talent relations, and sound financial judgement. She accomplishes all of it with incredible competence and a sense of humor that everyone appreciates, me most of all.”

Cassidy has been head of current programming at the studio since 2015, overseeing executive in charge of more than 20 shows at Fox Broadcasting, ABC, NBC, CBS, FX and Netflix. She joined 20th Century Fox TV in August 2009 as vice president, comedy series and was promoted to senior vice president in 2013. Among the series she developed for the studio were “New Girl,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” and “Last Man Standing.”

Cassidy began her career as a current executive at NBC where she worked on shows such as “Will & Grace” and “The Office.” She also served as an executive in comedy development at ABC Studios.