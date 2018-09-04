20th Century Fox TV Promotes Three Creative Executives

20th Century Fox Television has promoted three of its creative executives to new positions.

Mariel Brooke has been named vice president of current programming; Chetan Dave will now be vice president of comedy development; and Jenna Dim has been elevated to vice president of drama development

Brooke will report to senior vice president of current programming Carolyn Cassidy. Dave reports to senior vice president of comedy development Cheryl Dolins, and Dim reports to senior vice president of drama development Chloe Dan.

“Mariel is a smart, passionate executive who has become a star in the current department,” said Davis. “Her fierce enthusiasm for our series and creators is boundless. Chet is the rare executive whose creative instincts are as strong as his entrepreneurial spirit. He is a tireless Brit with great taste and rich relationships with writers, talent, agents and executives. Jenna is an excellent executive who is fantastic at tracking down material which inspires our writers. And she’s unrelenting in her dedication to helping them achieve their goals. All three of these talented executives have more than earned these promotions.”

The promotions come as Disney moves forward with plans to acquire the major assets of 21st Century Fox, including 20th TV. In June, shareholders voted to approve Disney’s $71.3 billion buyout, with the deal expected to close in the first half of 2019. There has been much speculation about which Fox executives will make the transition to the Mouse House, with these three promotions signalling that Brooke, Dave, and Dim will all likely be making the move.

Brooke formerly served as director of current programming overseeing many high profile comedy and drama series including Fox’s “The Gifted,” “Last Man on Earth,” and upcoming comedy “The Cool Kids.”

She also oversaw ABC’s “Modern Family,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” and the upcoming “Single Parents.” She works closely with producers Nahnatchka Khan, Matt Nix , Liz Meriwether, and Charlie Day.

Dave most recently served as director of comedy development, and recently distinguished himself as one of the key creative executives in the development of “Speechless,” which is entering its third season on ABC, and more recently “Rel,” which will air on Fox this fall.

Dave oversees a roster of creative talent for the studio including Jerrod Carmichael, Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger, Rob Rosell, Jake Kasdan and his partner Melvin Mar, and Jason Winer among many others.

Dim joined 20th TV in August 2009 as assistant to co-chairmen and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman, and has risen through the drama development ranks, most recently serving as director of drama development. She shepherded the development of this mid-season’s new series “The Passage,” as well as “The Resident” and “The Gifted.” She is working on a broad slate of development this season including projects from Howard Gordon, Ilene Chaiken, Todd Harthan, Elwood Reid, Meredith Lavender & Marcie Ulin, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Rashad Raisani.