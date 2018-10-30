You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

20th Century Fox TV Names Marci Proietto Executive Vice President of Animation

20th Century Fox has named Marci Proietto to the newly created position of executive vice president of animation, the studio announced Tuesday.

In this role, Proietto will continue to head the studio’s animation area, overseeing creative and production of the studio’s hit animated properties. Those include “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “American Dad,” and “The Simpsons.”

Additionally, she is responsible for the studio’s animation development slate as well as upcoming series including: “Central Park” for Apple from Loren Bouchard and Josh Gad; “Solar Opposites” for Hulu from Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan; “Bless the Harts” for Fox from Emily Spivey, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Kristen Wiig and Seth Cohen; “Duncanville” for Fox from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully; and “Hoops” for Netflix from Ben Hoffman, Lord, Miller and Jake Johnson.

“Marci is a beloved executive who has been an enthusiastic and talented steward of our thriving animation business for over twenty years,” said Jonathan Davis, president of creative affairs at 20th TV. “Her relationships with powerhouse creators like Matt Groening, Seth MacFarlane and Loren Bouchard are incredibly strong, because she’s been there championing their work from the beginning. She’s also identified and set up projects with a host of other giants in the space, as well as many whom we think are the next generation of animation talent. This promotion acknowledges both her past contributions as well as sets her up for even greater success as a member of our senior creative executive team, and I couldn’t be happier that she’ll be with us for many more years to come.”

Proietto joined the studio straight out of college, taking a job as the assistant to the head of production, and has been at the company ever since. She worked her way up through the ranks, after identifying animation as her passion early on. While she joined “The Simpsons” in its sixth season, she has worked on every other animated property the studio has made since its very first episode.

She added animation development to her portfolio five years ago, and together with Davis, has helped spearhead the studio’s recent string of animation sales. It is estimated that she has now worked on over 1800 episodes of 16 animated television series in her 26 years at the studio.

(Pictured: Marci Proietto in the animation style of “Bob’s Burgers”)

