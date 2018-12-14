×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Emmys Rules Define Television Movie Length

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sundance

The Television Academy announced new rules for the 2019 Emmys Thursday night, including setting the minimum length for qualifying television movies at 75 minutes.

The rules changes also included the addition of an Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore) award, and restructuring the choreography categories as follows:

  • Outstanding Choreography for Variety and Reality Programming (Variety Series, Variety Special, Structured Reality, Unstructured Reality and Competition Program)
  • Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming (Comedy Series, Drama Series, Limited Series and Television Movie)

The new music composition category will recognize “the unique creative process and evaluation criteria for documentary scoring, versus scoring for scripted series or specials.”

The Academy also announced a slew of other changes, which can be viewed below.

Nomination Tracks for the following Sound Mixing Categories

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special: Entries in this category will be recognized in two genres, variety series and variety specials. The number of nominees will be proportional to the number of submissions in each genre, with at least one nomination for each.

Related

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program: Entries in this category will be recognized in two genres, documentary/nonfiction programs and reality programs. The number of nominees will be proportional to the number of submissions in each genre, with at least one nomination for each.

Short Form Vetting Procedure

The Academy will adopt a new vetting procedure to identify Emmy-competitive entries in the Short Form categories on nomination-round ballots.

Panelists, randomly selected from a member pool, will evaluate these entries. Panel vetting for placement on the nomination-round ballot will apply to Short Form categories including:

  • Outstanding Short Form Drama or Comedy Series
  • Outstanding Short Form Variety Program
  • Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
  • Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Drama or Comedy Series
  • Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Drama or Comedy Series

New Voting Eligibility for Music Supervisors
Music Supervisors will now vote in all music categories (previously Music Supervisors only voted for Outstanding Music Supervision).

Stunt Coordination
Voting in both categories shall be determined in a three-step process: All entries will be viewed in their entirety by the Stunt Coordination Peer Group Executive Committee (PGEC). Based on a weighted score of all the entries by the PGEC, up to the top 10 scoring entries in Comedy Series or Variety Program and up to the top 15 Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie will be presented to the Stunt Coordination peer group via “at home” online viewing to determine the nominations.

Winners will be determined by the members of the Stunt Coordination, Performer and Director Peer Groups via “at home” online viewing of the nominated entries.

Hanging Episode Eligibility
Eligibility changed from “airing prior to the nomination-round voting deadline” to “airing prior to the start of nomination-round voting.”

Addendum to Hanging Episode Rule:
Programmed networks may post episodes on a distribution platform in advance of the episodes’ airdates in cases where they otherwise would be “hanging” or ineligible because they are scheduled outside the eligibility period. Posting must meet the following criteria:

  • Episodes must be posted within the current eligibility year (i.e., by May 31).
  • Episodes may be posted on a private distribution platform accessible only to Television Academy membership.
  • Episodes must be the same in form and content as they will later appear in their regular time slots.
  • The subsequent airing of the episodes must take place within the month of June.

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More TV

  • Emmys 2019 Rule Change Defines TV

    New Emmys Rules Define Television Movie Length

    The Television Academy announced new rules for the 2019 Emmys Thursday night, including setting the minimum length for qualifying television movies at 75 minutes. The rules changes also included the addition of an Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore) award, and restructuring the choreography categories as follows: Outstanding Choreography [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Commercial Negotiations Set for February

    With no fanfare, SAG-AFTRA and the ad industry have set a mid-February start for negotiations for a successor deal to the union’s master contract, Variety has learned. The current three-year deal — which covers about $1 billion in annual earnings — expires on March 31. SAG-AFTRA and the Joint Policy Committee of the ad industry [...]

  • FILE - In this April 5,

    Eliza Dushku Received $9.5 Million Settlement Over Misconduct on 'Bull' Set

    Eliza Dushku received a $9.5 million settlement from CBS after the actress alleged she was the subject of several inappropriate comments on the set of “Bull,” according to the New York Times. Dushku appeared in the first season of the procedural, initially being brought on for a three-episode arc with plans to make her a [...]

  • Jingle Punks Jingle Player

    Jingle Punks at 10: How the Production Music Platform's Player Works

    Though its primary function is creative, Jingle Punks is built on a foundation of technology and administration. The patented Jingle Player that lets customers search for music using pop culture terms is both intuitive and efficient. Typing in “Reservoir Dogs” or “Starbucks” generates suggestions. Queries are monitored “so if there isn’t an exact match, we’ll suggest [...]

  • Star Trek: Discovery

    TV Roundup: 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2 Premiere Date Set at CBS All Access

    In today’s TV News Roundup, the premiere date is announced for season two of “Star Trek: Discovery” on CBS All Access. FIRST LOOKS “Relics and Rarities,” a new RPG series based on the classic game Dungeons & Dragons, will premiere on subscription service Alpha in February 2019. Hosted by Deborah Ann Woll (“Daredevil,” “True Blood”) [...]

  • Logan Lerman

    Logan Lerman in Talks to Star in Jordan Peele's 'The Hunt' at Amazon

    Jordan Peele’s upcoming Nazi hunter drama at Amazon, “The Hunt,” has potentially found its lead. Logan Lerman is in talks to star in the drama series as Jonah Heidelbaum. When his grandmother is slain by a mysterious intruder in their apartment, Jonah sets out to track the culprit, only to find himself swept up in the [...]

  • Milo Ventimiglia'Second Act' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Milo Ventimiglia on 'This Is Us' Golden Globes Snub

    “This Is Us” critics and fans were shocked when the NBC hit received no love from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association earlier this week with zero Golden Globes nods. The show, after all, was nominated for three Golden Globes last year, including best television drama. Plus, Sterling K. Brown won the 2018 statue for best [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad