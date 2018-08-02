AT&T’s Turner Sees Volume Growth in TV’s Upfront Market

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE EP 1023
CREDIT: Courtesy of TBS

AT&T’s Turner cable-TV unit expects volume of advance ad commitments to grow between 3% and 5% in TV’s “upfront” market, thanks to marketers placing more of their funds on the company’s growing suite of products aimed at getting commercial pitches in front of specific types of viewers. It is the company’s first “upfront” process to be completed under AT&T’s ownership.

Turner operates some of TV’s best known cable networks, including CNN, TNT and TBS.

Turner expects volume of advance commitments to increase between 3% and 5%, according to a person familiar with the matter. Drawing a through line from upfront commitments to cold ,hard cash is always a dicey prospect, but Turner had revenue of approximately $12.1 billion in 2017, and saw advertising revenue dip $109 million, or 2%, during the year, according to filings from Time Warner, which owned Turner until the company was made into a unit of AT&T called WarnerMedia in June. In 2017, Turner expected a volume increase of around 5%.

Turner is one of the last major media companies to complete its sales during TV’s annual “upfront” market, when U.S. TV networks try to sell the bulk of their advertising for the coming program cycle. The company had a prolonged negotiation over prices with GroupM, the large WPP buying unit, according to two people familiar with the discussions. A spokesman for GroupM did not respond to a query seeking comment and Turner declined to make executives available for comment.

Related

Like other TV companies, Turner was able to secure higher ad rates. The company pressed for an increase in the cost of reaching 1,000 people, according to the person familiar with discussions, in a low double-digit percentage range. The measure is known as a CPM and is central to these annual discussions between advertisers and TV networks. In 2017, Turner sought CPM increases of between 8% and 9%.

Marketers gravitated to a growing series of Turner efforts to help them place advertising around specific kinds of audiences, in addition to the linear viewers who watch TV programs in real time. Turner saw ad commitments placed into so-called “audience-based targeting” deals increase by five times over last year’s upfront market, this person said. It’s a sign that Madison Avenue is increasingly interested in using data to place commercials opposite narrower swaths of audience who are interested in a particular genre of programming or even a specific kind of product or service.

Media Dynamics, a consultant that tracks ad spending, has estimated cable networks secured around $11.1 billion in advance ad commitments in TV’s upfront market, marking a gain of 4.7% over 2017.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Seth Rich Fox News Lawsuit Dismissed

    Seth Rich Family's Lawsuit Against Fox News Dismissed

    AT&T’s Turner cable-TV unit expects volume of advance ad commitments to grow between 3% and 5% in TV’s “upfront” market, thanks to marketers placing more of their funds on the company’s growing suite of products aimed at getting commercial pitches in front of specific types of viewers. It is the company’s first “upfront” process to […]

  • Dana Walden Gary Newman Fox TCA

    Fox Broadcast, Studio Chiefs Talk Network's Future, 'The Simpsons,' 'Last Man Standing'

    AT&T’s Turner cable-TV unit expects volume of advance ad commitments to grow between 3% and 5% in TV’s “upfront” market, thanks to marketers placing more of their funds on the company’s growing suite of products aimed at getting commercial pitches in front of specific types of viewers. It is the company’s first “upfront” process to […]

  • FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE EP

    AT&T's Turner Sees Volume Growth in TV's Upfront Market

    AT&T’s Turner cable-TV unit expects volume of advance ad commitments to grow between 3% and 5% in TV’s “upfront” market, thanks to marketers placing more of their funds on the company’s growing suite of products aimed at getting commercial pitches in front of specific types of viewers. It is the company’s first “upfront” process to […]

  • Ariana GrandeAmerican Music Awards, Arrivals, Los

    VMAs 2018: Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic with Ryan Tedder to Perform

    AT&T’s Turner cable-TV unit expects volume of advance ad commitments to grow between 3% and 5% in TV’s “upfront” market, thanks to marketers placing more of their funds on the company’s growing suite of products aimed at getting commercial pitches in front of specific types of viewers. It is the company’s first “upfront” process to […]

  • 'Atlanta' Star Brian Tyree Henry Talks

    'Atlanta' Star Brian Tyree Henry Talks Standing Out With Fashion Choices

    AT&T’s Turner cable-TV unit expects volume of advance ad commitments to grow between 3% and 5% in TV’s “upfront” market, thanks to marketers placing more of their funds on the company’s growing suite of products aimed at getting commercial pitches in front of specific types of viewers. It is the company’s first “upfront” process to […]

  • Emmys 2018: Sterling K. Brown or

    Emmys: Will Sterling K. Brown or Matthew Rhys Take the Lead Drama Actor Trophy?

    AT&T’s Turner cable-TV unit expects volume of advance ad commitments to grow between 3% and 5% in TV’s “upfront” market, thanks to marketers placing more of their funds on the company’s growing suite of products aimed at getting commercial pitches in front of specific types of viewers. It is the company’s first “upfront” process to […]

  • Bill Hader Barry

    Emmys Finally See a Repeat Reset With Leading Men Nominees (Column)

    AT&T’s Turner cable-TV unit expects volume of advance ad commitments to grow between 3% and 5% in TV’s “upfront” market, thanks to marketers placing more of their funds on the company’s growing suite of products aimed at getting commercial pitches in front of specific types of viewers. It is the company’s first “upfront” process to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad