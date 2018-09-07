2018 New York Comic-Con TV Schedule: Find Out When Your Favorite Shows are Taking Over

New York Comic-Con (NYCC) is promising sneak peeks into a diverse array of anticipated shows, both new and returning. “Titans,” the first series to launch on DC Universe’s digital service, will kick off the Oct. 3 – 7 event with a screening, while the stars and creative minds from hit shows like “Riverdale,” Marvel’s “Daredevil,” “Outlander” and even the animated comedy “Big Mouth” are also scheduled to appear.

Variety compiled a guide to help you keep track of all the screenings and panels for the 2018 pop-culture fest at Javits Convention Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 3:

Titans (7:30 p.m., Hammerstein Ballroom at The Manhattan Center, DC Universe) Before its debut on the DC Universe service, “Titans” will kick off NYCC with a screening. The series follows a group of young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic “Teen Titans” franchise. Afterward, stars Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly, and Alan Ritchson will join executive producers for an on-stage Q&A.

Friday, Oct. 5:

American Gods (1:30-2:30 p.m., Hammerstein Ballroom, Manhattan Center, Starz) “American Gods” makes its first official NYCC panel appearance, and the STARZ series gives an exclusive look into the battle between New Gods and Old in Season 2. The one-hour drama is adapted from Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name, and Gaiman will join the show’s cast members for a panel.

Big Mouth (4-5 p.m., Room 1A06, Netflix) The voice cast of Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jenny Slate, Jessi Klein, and Jason Mantzoukas, along with executive producers will do a live read of an episode from the show’s upcoming second season. Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, who will also be present, are the co-creators and executive producers of the animated series.

Netflix & Chills (7:30-9:30 p.m., Mainstage, Netflix) The stars behind four upcoming Netflix shows will be on hand to talk chills and thrills for the “Mega Block Panel.” Actors from “The Umbrella Academy” speaking at the panel include Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Tom Hopper, and Robert Sheehan. Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel, and Henry Thomas are among the stars from “The Haunting of Hill House” that will be present, as well as Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis and creator/EP/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa from “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Lisa Henson and Louis Leterrier from “The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance” will show attendees a first look at their upcoming series.

Saturday, Oct. 6:

Legacies (10:30-11:30 a.m., Room 1A06, The CW) The new drama “Legacies” premieres October on The CW, but beforehand convention goers can get a glimpse at the next chapter in “The Vampire Diaries”/”The Originals” trilogy that follows a new generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Cast members including Danielle Rose Russell, Matt Davis, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, and Quincy Fouse will answer questions, and they’re joined by executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews.

Roswell, New Mexico (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Room 1A06, The CW) Based on the “Roswell High” book series, “Roswell, New Mexico” is about love and drama …. in a town that happens to have aliens. Stars Jeanine Mason and Nathan Parsons, with executive producers, will be on deck to talk about their new show, which premieres later this year on The CW.

The Passage (1-2 p.m., Room 1A06, Fox) Based on Justin Cronin’s fantasy book trilogy, “The Passage” is an upcoming character‐driven thriller about the government’s secret experiment with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race. Following the pilot sneak peek will be a moderated conversation with stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, Brianne Howey, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Vincent Piazza, along with executive producer Liz Heldens and author Justin Cronin. “The Passage” will premiere January 2019.

Marvel’s Daredevil (1:30-2:45 p.m., The Theatre at Madison Square Garden, Netflix) The 3rd season of Netflix’s “Daredevil” comes back soon, and the panel promises to be “full of surprise reveals.” Along for the ride are stars including Charlie Cox, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, and Vincent D’Onofrio, along with series showrunner, Erik Oleson and Executive Producer and Marvel’s Head of Television, Jeph Loeb.

The Orville (3-4 p.m., Hammerstein Ballroom, Fox) From “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane, the sci-fi dramedy follows the crew of the U.S.S. Orville as they travel and complete missions in space. The cast, including Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Scott Grimes, along with the creative team, will present an exclusive look at Season 2 of “The Orville.”

Family Guy & American Dad (4:30-5:30 p.m., Hammerstein Ballroom, Fox/TBS) Executive producers and cast members (Mike Henry, Patrick Warburton) from long-running animated series “Family Guy” join together to look back at their favorite family memories, plus a special sneak peek of the 17th season premiering September 30th. After, “American Dad!” cast members (Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Dee Bradley Baker) and executive producers who will treat fans to a first look at scenes from new episodes coming soon to TBS.

Blindspot (4:45-5:40 p.m., Room 1A06, NBC) Leads Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton are coming to CCNY, as “Blindspot” makes its third appearance at the convention. The actors will talk about Season 4, where the characters solve new crimes all over the world and hunt for a cure to Jane’s (Alexander) disease. The new season will premiere Oct. 12.

Outlander (5:30-7 p.m., the Hulu Theater at MSG, Starz) “Outlander” will come back for its fourth season on Nov. 4, but the STARZ series will make its first series appearance at NYCC. Stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin are set to attend and talk about the new season and the romantic adventures of Claire (Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Heughan) in America.

Manifest (5:40-6:05 p.m., Room 1A06, NBC) After Flight 828 lands in New York, the passengers find that the world has aged five years and they must navigate their new realities and solve the mystery of what happened to them. Stars Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas, along with executive producer Jeff Rake will share series highlights and a special sneak peek at exclusive new footage.

The 100 (6:05-6:30 p.m., Room 1A06, The CW) “The 100” returns for Season 6 on The CW, with the survivors living on a new planet and finding out that they have been asleep for more than 100 years. Stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley, with executive producer Jason Rothenberg will answer fan questions following the video presentation.

Sunday, Oct. 7:

Riverdale (10-11 a.m., The Hulu Theater at MSG, The CW) “Riverdale” makes its NYCC debut to tease its Oct. 10 third season premiere on The CW. Based on the Archie Comics, the one-hour drama delves into the secrets of small town life, and this season the gang tries to free Archie, while Hiram Lodge continues to plan his domination of Riverdale. Cast members KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry, and Mädchen Amick come together for a Q&A, along with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jon Goldwater.

Gotham (11 a.m.-12 p.m., Hulu Theater at MSG, Fox) “Gotham” makes its last appearance at NYCC, as stars and producers of the FOX series join fans for one last Q&A to kick off its fifth and final season. Inspired by the “No Man’s Land” arc from the comics, our heroes Jim Gordon and Bruce Wayne are among the last hope to save the city from total anarchy at the hands of Penguin, the Riddler, the Sirens, and other villains.

The Gifted (12:30-1:30 p.m., Main Stage, Fox) From 20th Century Fox Television and Marvel Television, Season 2 of “The Gifted” picks up six months after the explosion of the Atlanta Station. The Mutant Underground search for their friends and family who left with The Inner Circle and they must contend with new groups with extreme ideologies (human and mutant alike) to stave off a brewing conflict. Executive producers Matt Nix and Jeff Loeb, along with Amy Acker, Jamie Chung, Sean Teale, Emma Dumont, Coby Bell and Grace Byers, will present an exclusive first look at a new episode.