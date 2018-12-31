2018 New Year’s Eve TV Marathon Roundup

This New Year’s Eve, kick back on your couch with absolutely no fear of FOMO on the wild parties. The networks have got you covered with a long list of TV shows marathoning on TV for your binge watching pleasure. Classic shows like “The Twilight Zone,” “Friends” and “Sex in the City,” as well as newer favorites like “The Walking Dead,” “Say Yes to the Dress” and “Angie Tribeca” are scheduled to play back-to-back episodes Monday, ringing in the New Year. For those who do plan to party, some programming continues into New Year’s Day and the day after, leaving plenty of time to sleep and then rest up with from the New Year’s Eve festivities with some old favorites.

Here is our list of TV marathons to watch this New Year’s Eve.

“48 Hours on I.D.” (ID)

Watch reruns of one of the longest running television shows that’s been peering into investigative news stories since it first aired on CBS in 1988. The marathon airs Monday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“The ’90s: The Last Great Decade?” (Nat Geo)

Take a look into the triumphs and pitfalls of the ’90s, from grunge counterculture to the birth of the internet, through a marathon of episodes from this National Geographic series airing from 11 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

“AKC National Championship Dog Show presented by Royal Canin” (Animal Planet)

Start the new year off right with six full hours of pooches and puppies with this four-hour long dog show special, followed by a two-hour encore. Airs Tuesday (New Year’s Day) from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

“Angie Tribeca” (TBS)

Premiering the new season in a New Year’s weekend prime time extravaganza, fans of this popular satire series get a rare opportunity to binge watch the first five episodes of the new season in a row on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m., followed by the final five episodes on Sunday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

“Building Alaska” (DIY)

Watch from the comfort of your couch as some intrepid souls work to build cabins in Alaska before the freeze sets in. Airing Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Criminal Minds” (Ion, WETV)

Catch episodes from 13 year old series, as the FBI gang profiles psychopaths and serial killers to stop them from committing more crimes. Airs from 1 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday on Ion, and from 5 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday on WETV.

“CSI: Miami” (WETV)

Pretend you’re in Florida where it’s warm instead of bundled up against the cold this New Year’s Eve with a marathon of this classic tropical investigative show airing Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Doctor Who” (BBC America)

Get lost in space with a time traveling alien in the form of a quirky British man this New Year’s Eve with a 24-hour marathon of this classic series, running all day Monday beginning at midnight.

“Dr. Pimple Popper” (TLC)

Those with a fascination for pimple popping videos can binge watch satisfying skin extractions with dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee from 2:30 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“Family Guy” (TBS)

Catch up with the Griffin family in the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island for a barrel of laughs this New Years Eve, airing Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

Catch six hours of beautiful Texas homes being renovated from top to bottom by Chip and Joanna Gaines on “Fixer Upper,” airing Monday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Flea Market Flip” (Great American Country)

Watch contestants compete to flip flea market furniture for profit from Tuesday (New Year’s Day) at 6 a.m. all the way until 4 a.m. Jan. 2.

“Friends” (TBS, Nickelodeon)

First, catch “Friends” reruns on TBS New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., take a break and drink some champagne, and then flip on over to Nickelodeon and tune back in at 9 p.m. for another eight and a half hours of “Friends,” running until 5:30 a.m. New Year’s Day.

“Ghost Adventures” (Travel Channel)

Spend some nail-biting moments with ghost hunter extraordinaire Zak Bagans during a marathon of featured episodes, in which Bagans talks to locals, explores local lore, and spends the night in haunted homes to catch audio and visual evidence of spirit encounters. Begins Monday at 8 a.m.

“The Goldbergs” (TVLand)

If you love ’80s sitcoms about dysfunctional families (or you just want to take a break from yours,) tune in Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a marathon of Adam F. Goldberg’s semi-autobiographical sitcom.

“The Haves & The Have Notes” (OWN)

Get a full day’s worth of insight into a Savannah family’s world of deception, in which appearances are everything, and nothing is what it seems. Airs all day Monday beginning at 12 a.m.

“Hoarding: Buried Alive – Last Chance” (Life)

Catch reruns of this popular series featuring stomach-turning deep dives into the lives of some of the world’s worst hoarders. Airing from 2 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

“Hotel Impossible” (Destination America)

Binge a full 24 hours of reruns from 8 a.m. New Year’s Eve to 8 a.m. New Year’s Day, as Anthony Melchiorri fixes up even the most hopeless hotels.

“Impractical Jokers” (TruTV)

Witness the four musketeers of practical jokes challenge each other to more and more drastically embarrassing stunts 7:30 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“In Living Color” (Fusion)

Though you can’t stream this classic series just yet, you can watch the 90s sketch comedy featuring Jim Carrey Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“In the Heat of the Night” (WGN)

Catch this classic cop show that ran from 1988 to 1995 Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Kids Baking Championship” (Food Network)

Youngsters compete under the watchful gaze of actress Valerie Bertinelli and “Ace of Cakes” star Duff Goldman. Tune in Monday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (USA)

Binge an entire day of Law & Order’s most unsettling cases, in which survivors of sexual assault live to see their abusers brought to justice. Airs all day Monday beginning at 12 a.m.

“Live PD” (A&E)

Listen as journalist Dan Abrams narrates a behind the scenes look at police work in a docu-style series, featuring dash cams and handheld cameras capturing what happens day to day on America’s police force. Airs from 7 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“Love & Hip Hop” (VH1)

Re-live the early days of Cardi B over and over again with this VH1 hit, airing Monday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ending just in time for the ball to drop.

“Love It or List It” (HGTV)

Watch Hilary and David duke it out from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through reruns of this popular HGTV series, in which homeowners must decide whether to renovate their house or put it on the market.

“Mythbusters” (Science)

Spend the day figuring out the truth behind the most well known urban legends with hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, from the famous “magic bullet” to testing whether chili powder repels sharks. Airs all day Monday beginning at 12 a.m.

“The Perfect Murder” (ID)

Sit back and watch as leads go from hot to cold to hot again in this television series featuring a genius killer that constantly evades authorities. Airs Monday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (Bravo)

Whether you plan to ring in the new year from a party in Beverly Hills or from the comfort of your couch, you can have the best of both worlds by watching the Real Housewives live it up with cat fights and fancy vacations, airing Monday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Reno 911!” (Comedy Central)

Kick back on New Year’s Eve with your favorite incompetent cops as they investigate the wild happenings of Reno, Nevada, airing from 9 a.m. Monday to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“Ridiculousness” (MTV)

Bask in amusing viral internet videos this New Year’s Eve, starting Monday at 12 a.m. and going until 11:30 a.m.

“Say Yes to the Dress” (TLC)

Live vicariously through a slew of newly engaged shoppers this New Year’s Eve and try on wedding dresses from Kleinfeld Birdal, New York’s premiere wedding gown emporium. Past episodes air Monday from 4 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“Sex & the City” (E!)

Get your fill of early 2000s chic with a full 24-hour dose of Carrie Bradshaw and friends exploring love and lust in New York City. Airs all day Monday beginning at 12 a.m.

“Street Outlaws” (Discovery)

Explore the world of street racing from behind the scenes Tuesday (New Year’s Day) from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The Twilight Zone” (Syfy)

Enter the darkest corners of the Twilight Zone with Rod Serling — witness “a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man” where strange happenings take place that will send shivers up your spine. Celebrating its 60th anniversary since its 1959 pilot, a marathon of classic episodes including William Shatner’s “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” will run from Sunday, Dec. 30 at 11 p.m. through Wed. Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.

“Two and a Half Men” (TVLand)

Revisit the good ole days of Charlie Sheen on this classic sitcom before he became, y’know, a warlock with tiger’s blood. Airing 6 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m.

“Wahlburgers” (FYI)

If you have a fascination for all things Marky Mark, you’ll love his brothers Donnie and Paul even more. Now you can binge watch the Wahlberg family run their Boston burger joint chain while binge eating burgers on New Year’s Eve (just a suggestion). Airs Monday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“The Walking Dead” (AMC)

Make believe its the eve of the zombie apocalypse instead of the New Year by gnawing on some juicy episodes of the cable zombie drama, airing from 9 a.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.