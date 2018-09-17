Emmy Awards: Complete Winners List

Follow Us on Twitter

The Emmys are unfolding at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., with “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “SNL” leading the pack of nominations.

“SNL” co-head writers — and Emmy nominees themselves — Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the 70th annual awards show.

Variety‘s final predictions show Elisabeth Moss and “The Handmaid’s Tale” as strong contenders in their respective categories, with “The Americans” a dark horse candidate across several categories. With “Veep” ineligible for competition, the best comedy series race has finally opened up with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” the likely champ. “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” is also a key player in the limited series or movie realm.

Keep checking back as winners are updated live.

Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Game of Thrones”

“This Is Us”

“The Crown”

“The Americans”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Limited Series

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Ed Harris (“Westworld”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower”)

John Legend (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

Jesse Plemons (“USS Callister”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)

Michelle Dockery (“Godless”)

Edie Falco (“The Menendez Murders”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Matt Smith (“The Crown”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”)

Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels (“Godless”)

Brandon Victor Dixon (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

John Leguizamo (“Waco”)

Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“The Looming Tower”)

Finn Wittrock (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”)

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Judith Light (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Adina Porter (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Merritt Wever (“Godless”)

Letitia Wright (“Black Museum” (Black Mirror))

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Late Show with James Corden

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (TruTV)

“I Love You, America” (Hulu)

Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry (“The Crown”)

Alan Taylor (“Game Of Throne”)

Jeremy Podeswa (“Game of Thrones)

Kari Skogland (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Daniel Sackheim (“Ozark”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Hiro Murai (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Mark Cendrowski (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Jesse Peretz (“GLOW”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Mike Judge (“Silicon Valley”)

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Ryan Murphy (“The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Scott Frank (“Godless”)

David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”)

Craig Zisk (“The Looming Tower”)

Barry Levinson (“Paterno”)

Edward Berger (“Patrick Melrose”)

David Lynch (“Twin Peaks”)

Directing for a Variety Series

Stan Lathan (“Dave Chappelle: Equanimity”)

Michael Bonfiglio (“Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld”)

Glenn Weiss (“The Oscars”)

Marcus Raboy (“Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life”)

Hamish Hamilton (“Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Joe Weisberg (“The Americans”)

Peter Morgan (“The Crown”)

D.B. Weiss (“Game Of Thrones”)

Bruce Miller (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Killing Eve”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Stefani Robinson (“Atlanta”)

Alec Berg, Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Liz Sarnoff (“Barry”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Alec Berg (“Silicon Valley”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Kevin McManus, Matthew McManus (“American Vandal”)

Tom Rob Smith (“The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Scott Frank (“Godless”)

David Nicholls (“Patrick Melrose”)

David Lynch, Mark Frost (“Twin Peaks”)

William Bridges, Charlie Brooker (“USS Callister” (Black Mirror))

Writing for a Variety Series

Melinda Taub, Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Travon Free, Miles Kahn, Nicole Silverberg, Ashley Nicole Black, Joe Grossman (“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”)

John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Raquel D’Apice, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Geoff Haggerty, Jeff Maurer, Brian Parise, Scott Sherman, Ben Silva, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss, Seena Vali, Juli Weiner (“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”)

Jermain Affonso, Alex Baze, Bryan Donaldson, Sal Gentile, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Seth Reiss, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”)

Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi, Michael Brumm, Nate Charny, Aaron Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Cullen Crawford, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Daniel Kibblesmith, Matt Lappin, Michael Pielocik, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”)

Michael Che, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, James Anderson, Steven Castillo, Andrew Dismukes, Megan Callahan, Anna Drezen, Claire Friedman, Steve Higgins, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Michael Koman, Dave McCary, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, Namesh Patel, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Gary Richardson, Pete Schultz, Will Stephen, Julio Torres, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Tim Kalpakis, Erik Marino, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell (“Saturday Night Live”)