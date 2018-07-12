Emmy Nominations Scorecard by Program and TV Platform

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

Maane's Most Recent Stories

View All
Game of Thrones Season 7
CREDIT: Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

Game of Thrones” is sitting pretty on its Emmy throne again. The HBO hit has made a triumphant return to the Primetime Emmy Awards, leading the nominations with 22. NBC’s veteran sketch series “Saturday Night Live” was close behind, tied at 21 with another HBO juggernaut, “Westworld.” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed with 20 noms.

For the first time in Emmy history, streaming giant Netflix led all platforms with 112, topping longtime leader HBO. The streaming service drew 91 noms last year. HBO earned 108 nominations, down from last year’s total of 111.

Here’s the breakdown by program (five or more):
Game Of Thrones (22)
Saturday Night Live (21)
Westworld (21)
The Handmaid’s Tale (20)
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (18)
Atlanta (16)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (14)
Barry (13)
The Crown (13)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert (13)
Godless (12)
Stranger Things (12)
GLOW (10)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (10)
The Voice (10)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (9)
Twin Peaks (9)
The Oscars (8)
This Is Us (8)
American Horror Story: Cult (7)
Genius: Picasso (7)
Jane (7)
Silicon Valley (7)
USS Callister (Black Mirror) (7)
The Alienist (6)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (6)
Dancing With The Stars (6)
black-ish (5)
Blue Planet II (5)
The Defiant Ones (5)
Fahrenheit 451 (5)
Ozark (5)
Patrick Melrose (5)
So You Think You Can Dance (5)
Wild Wild Country (5)
Will & Grace (5)

Here’s the breakdown by platform:
Netflix (112)
HBO (108)
NBC (78)
FX Networks (50)
CBS (34)
ABC (31)
Hulu (27)
Prime Video (22)
Showtime (21)
National Geographic (17)
FOX (16)
VH1 (12)
CNN (10)

Here’s the full list of 2018 Emmy nominations.

RELATED VIDEO:

More TV

  • Music Video App Triller Launches Monetization

    Music Video App Triller Launches Monetization Feature

    “Game of Thrones” is sitting pretty on its Emmy throne again. The HBO hit has made a triumphant return to the Primetime Emmy Awards, leading the nominations with 22. NBC’s veteran sketch series “Saturday Night Live” was close behind, tied at 21 with another HBO juggernaut, “Westworld.” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed with 20 noms. For the […]

  • Bruno Mars

    Bruno Mars Scores Emmy Music Nod; John Legend, Pasek and Paul Could Win EGOTs

    “Game of Thrones” is sitting pretty on its Emmy throne again. The HBO hit has made a triumphant return to the Primetime Emmy Awards, leading the nominations with 22. NBC’s veteran sketch series “Saturday Night Live” was close behind, tied at 21 with another HBO juggernaut, “Westworld.” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed with 20 noms. For the […]

  • Stranger Things Jopper

    What Netflix's Huge Emmy Morning Says About HBO and Hollywood

    “Game of Thrones” is sitting pretty on its Emmy throne again. The HBO hit has made a triumphant return to the Primetime Emmy Awards, leading the nominations with 22. NBC’s veteran sketch series “Saturday Night Live” was close behind, tied at 21 with another HBO juggernaut, “Westworld.” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed with 20 noms. For the […]

  • American Crime

    Sandra Oh Is the First Asian Actress Nominated for Lead in a Drama Series

    “Game of Thrones” is sitting pretty on its Emmy throne again. The HBO hit has made a triumphant return to the Primetime Emmy Awards, leading the nominations with 22. NBC’s veteran sketch series “Saturday Night Live” was close behind, tied at 21 with another HBO juggernaut, “Westworld.” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed with 20 noms. For the […]

  • Jeremy Strong Portrait

    Jeremy Strong on Transitioning to TV in HBO's 'Succession'

    “Game of Thrones” is sitting pretty on its Emmy throne again. The HBO hit has made a triumphant return to the Primetime Emmy Awards, leading the nominations with 22. NBC’s veteran sketch series “Saturday Night Live” was close behind, tied at 21 with another HBO juggernaut, “Westworld.” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed with 20 noms. For the […]

  • Anthony Bourdain

    Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' Receives Emmy Nominations After Host's Death

    “Game of Thrones” is sitting pretty on its Emmy throne again. The HBO hit has made a triumphant return to the Primetime Emmy Awards, leading the nominations with 22. NBC’s veteran sketch series “Saturday Night Live” was close behind, tied at 21 with another HBO juggernaut, “Westworld.” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed with 20 noms. For the […]

  • Game of Thrones Season 7

    Emmy Nominations Scorecard by Program and TV Platform

    “Game of Thrones” is sitting pretty on its Emmy throne again. The HBO hit has made a triumphant return to the Primetime Emmy Awards, leading the nominations with 22. NBC’s veteran sketch series “Saturday Night Live” was close behind, tied at 21 with another HBO juggernaut, “Westworld.” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed with 20 noms. For the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad