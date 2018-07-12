Emmy Nominations Scorecard by Program and TV Platform

“Game of Thrones” is sitting pretty on its Emmy throne again. The HBO hit has made a triumphant return to the Primetime Emmy Awards, leading the nominations with 22. NBC’s veteran sketch series “Saturday Night Live” was close behind, tied at 21 with another HBO juggernaut, “Westworld.” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed with 20 noms.

For the first time in Emmy history, streaming giant Netflix led all platforms with 112, topping longtime leader HBO. The streaming service drew 91 noms last year. HBO earned 108 nominations, down from last year’s total of 111.

Here’s the breakdown by program (five or more):

Game Of Thrones (22)

Saturday Night Live (21)

Westworld (21)

The Handmaid’s Tale (20)

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (18)

Atlanta (16)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (14)

Barry (13)

The Crown (13)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert (13)

Godless (12)

Stranger Things (12)

GLOW (10)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (10)

The Voice (10)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (9)

Twin Peaks (9)

The Oscars (8)

This Is Us (8)

American Horror Story: Cult (7)

Genius: Picasso (7)

Jane (7)

Silicon Valley (7)

USS Callister (Black Mirror) (7)

The Alienist (6)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (6)

Dancing With The Stars (6)

black-ish (5)

Blue Planet II (5)

The Defiant Ones (5)

Fahrenheit 451 (5)

Ozark (5)

Patrick Melrose (5)

So You Think You Can Dance (5)

Wild Wild Country (5)

Will & Grace (5)

Here’s the breakdown by platform:

Netflix (112)

HBO (108)

NBC (78)

FX Networks (50)

CBS (34)

ABC (31)

Hulu (27)

Prime Video (22)

Showtime (21)

National Geographic (17)

FOX (16)

VH1 (12)

CNN (10)

Here’s the full list of 2018 Emmy nominations.

