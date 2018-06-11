You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

2017-2018 TV Season Delayed Viewing Ratings: 'Roseanne' Goes Out on Top

ROSEANNE - Iconic comedy series ÒRoseanneÓ returns to The ABC Television Network on Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. EDT, with nine new episodes featuring the complete original cast - Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson. Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role. New cast joining the one-of-a-kind Conner family includes Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner. With fresh stories that tackle todayÕs issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that havenÕt missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of AmericaÕs favorite working-class family. (ABC/Adam Rose)ROSEANNE BARR, JOHN GOODMAN
CREDIT: ABC

The final Live+7 numbers for the traditional September to May season are in the books.

Overall, “Roseanne” had the biggest haul in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. The show averaged a lift of a 2.2 rating in the key demo for an average seven-day total of a 5.7. In total viewers, the now-canceled ABC sitcom revival typically added 6.472 million viewers for an average of 19.96 million.

In total gain, however, “Roseanne” was narrowly edged out in both measures. “This Is Us” averaged a gain of a 2.3 in the demo during its sophomore season, though in fairness that number was no doubt inflated by the show’s post-Super Bowl episode. In total viewers, fellow ABC series “The Good Doctor” averaged a gain of 6.939 million viewers to “Roseanne’s” 6.472.

Along with “The Good Doctor,” several other freshman shows made it onto the high end of the delayed viewing charts this season. Fox’s “9-1-1,” “The Gifted,” and “The Orville,” and CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” “SWAT,” and “SEAL Team” all cracked the top 25.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below for the season, ranked by total gain.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Live+SD
Adults 18-49		 Live+7
Adults 18-49		 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THIS IS US NBC 3.1 5.4 +2.3 +74%
ROSEANNE ABC 3.5 5.7 +2.2 +63%
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 1.8 3.6 +1.8 +100%
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 2.7 4.4 +1.7 +63%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 1.9 3.4 +1.5 +79%
911 FOX 1.6 3.0 +1.4 +88%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 1.6 2.9 +1.3 +81%
WILL & GRACE NBC 1.5 2.8 +1.3 +87%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 2.2 3.4 +1.2 +55%
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 0.9 2.0 +1.1 +122%
SCANDAL ABC 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100%
EMPIRE FOX 1.8 2.8 +1.0 +56%
THE GIFTED FOX 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100%
THE ORVILLE FOX 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100%
CHICAGO PD NBC 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91%
DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129%
S.W.A.T. CBS 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100%
CHICAGO MED NBC 1.2 2.1 +0.9 +75%
NCIS CBS 1.4 2.2 +0.8 +57%
SEAL TEAM CBS 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80%
GOOD PLACE NBC 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73%
AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

Series Network Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions) Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions) +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 9,783 16,722 +6939 +71%
ROSEANNE ABC 13,488 19,960 +6472 +48%
THIS IS US NBC 11,187 17,438 +6251 +56%
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 13,999 18,897 +4898 +35%
911 FOX 6,308 10,746 +4438 +70%
DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 3,928 8,302 +4374 +111%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 9,083 13,293 +4210 +46%
CHICAGO PD NBC 6,389 10,496 +4107 +64%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 5,981 9,997 +4016 +67%
NCIS CBS 13,039 17,023 +3984 +31%
BULL CBS 10,620 14,533 +3913 +37%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 12,581 16,485 +3904 +31%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 5,699 9,585 +3886 +68%
CHICAGO MED NBC 6,609 10,483 +3874 +59%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 8,859 12,613 +3754 +42%
S.W.A.T. CBS 5,904 9,441 +3537 +60%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 7,571 11,100 +3529 +47%
SEAL TEAM CBS 6,691 10,154 +3463 +52%
WILL & GRACE NBC 5,392 8,855 +3463 +64%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 5,692 8,877 +3185 +56%
SCORPION CBS 5,260 8,376 +3116 +59%
BRAVE NBC 4,610 7,683 +3073 +67%
THE ORVILLE FOX 3,635 6,689 +3054 +84%
CODE BLACK CBS 5,382 8,424 +3042 +57%
BLACKLIST NBC 5,651 8,648 +2997 +53%

