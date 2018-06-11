2017-2018 TV Season Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Goes Out on Top

The final Live+7 numbers for the traditional September to May season are in the books.

Overall, “Roseanne” had the biggest haul in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. The show averaged a lift of a 2.2 rating in the key demo for an average seven-day total of a 5.7. In total viewers, the now-canceled ABC sitcom revival typically added 6.472 million viewers for an average of 19.96 million.

In total gain, however, “Roseanne” was narrowly edged out in both measures. “This Is Us” averaged a gain of a 2.3 in the demo during its sophomore season, though in fairness that number was no doubt inflated by the show’s post-Super Bowl episode. In total viewers, fellow ABC series “The Good Doctor” averaged a gain of 6.939 million viewers to “Roseanne’s” 6.472.

Along with “The Good Doctor,” several other freshman shows made it onto the high end of the delayed viewing charts this season. Fox’s “9-1-1,” “The Gifted,” and “The Orville,” and CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” “SWAT,” and “SEAL Team” all cracked the top 25.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below for the season, ranked by total gain.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THIS IS US NBC 3.1 5.4 +2.3 +74% ROSEANNE ABC 3.5 5.7 +2.2 +63% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 1.8 3.6 +1.8 +100% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 2.7 4.4 +1.7 +63% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 1.9 3.4 +1.5 +79% 911 FOX 1.6 3.0 +1.4 +88% MODERN FAMILY ABC 1.6 2.9 +1.3 +81% WILL & GRACE NBC 1.5 2.8 +1.3 +87% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 2.2 3.4 +1.2 +55% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 0.9 2.0 +1.1 +122% SCANDAL ABC 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% EMPIRE FOX 1.8 2.8 +1.0 +56% THE GIFTED FOX 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% THE ORVILLE FOX 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% CHICAGO PD NBC 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129% S.W.A.T. CBS 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100% CHICAGO MED NBC 1.2 2.1 +0.9 +75% NCIS CBS 1.4 2.2 +0.8 +57% SEAL TEAM CBS 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% GOOD PLACE NBC 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58%

