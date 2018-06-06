’13 Reasons Why’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “13 Reasons Why” for a third season, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The news comes just under three weeks after the launch of Season 2 of the series on May 18. Season 3, which will consist of 13 episodes, will go into production later this year and is slated to debut in 2019.

Series creator Brian Yorkey will return as showrunner on the third season. Yorkey is also an executive producer along with Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Tom McCarthy, Steve Golin, and Selena Gomez. The series is produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content for Netflix.

Season 2 picked up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death. Liberty High had to prepare to go on trial, but someone would stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids led Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

Season 1 was based on the novel of the same name by Jay Asher, while Season 2 was an original story. Season 1 was highly controversial due to its depictions of teen suicide, but was nevertheless praised by most critics. Season 2 was widely panned, however, and currently holds just a 28% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.