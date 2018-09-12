’13 Reasons Why’ Star Katherine Langford to Lead Netflix Series ‘Cursed’

“13 Reasons Why” star Katherine Langford is set to star in the upcoming Frank Miller Netflix series “Cursed.”

She will play the lead role, Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

Langford famously played high school student Hannah Baker in the controversial series “13 Reasons Why.” In the series, Hannah commits suicide but leaves behind 13 tapes that detail why she took her own life. The role earned Langford a Golden Globe nomination.

The series is described as a a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue. It is a coming-of-age story whose themes include the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Zetna Fuentes will direct and serve as an executive producer on the first two episodes. Miller co-created the series with Tom Wheeler and will serve as executive producer. Silenn Thomas is co-executive producer. Wheeler is the writer and the showrunner on the series and will also pen the companion book “Cursed” on which the show will be based. Miller will provide illustrations. The book will be published by Simon & Schuster and is expected to debut in fall 2019.

Langford is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Australia’s Independent Management Company. Fuentes is repped by UTA and Andrea Simon Entertainment.