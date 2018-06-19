Turner EMEA Launches Toonix App Across the Nordic Region

Turner EMEA is set to launch the Toonix app, which is an OTT service dedicated to kids, across the Nordic region later this summer.

The new ad-free, direct-to-consumer service will be skewed towards kids ages 3-12 and their families, and will boast more than 1000 hours of curated content from Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Animation. The app will also showcase third party and local acquisitions.

Popular shows and movies set for Toonix include “Adventure Time,””Teen Titans Go!,””Peppa Pig,””Scooby-Doo,””Barbapapa,””Bamse & the City of Thieves” and “Lego Batman: The Movie.”

The Toonix brand launched across the Nordics in 2017 as a branded kids section in the HBO Nordic service, free to their subscribers.

“The launch of this OTT service marks the next step in Turner’s continuous mission to provide fan-centric user experiences and builds on the success of the launch of the Toonix brand with HBO in the Nordic region last year,” said Pierre Branco, senior VP and general manager at Turner Northern Europe.

“This new app provides an entertainment playground for kids to engage with their favorite characters through both high-quality programming and exciting games, whenever or wherever they want,” said Branco.

Toonix will roll out in the Nordic region – in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland — in both local languages and in English, and will be available on demand on iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as on smart TVs.