‘Game of Thrones’ Vet Vince Gerardis Signs Amazon Deal

“Game of Thrones” producer Vince Gerardis has signed a first look deal with Amazon Studios.

Gerardis’ deal will give the studio access to his extensive library of science-fiction and fantasy properties from authors including Larry Niven, Kim Stanley Robinson, Robert Heinlein, Robert Silverberg, David Brin, Greg Bear, and Jack Vance.

“Vince has his fingertips on a ‘library of worlds,’ and I’m excited about the prospects of building multiple series with him,” said Sharon Yguado, head of scripted genre programming, Amazon Studios.

Gerardis is a co-executive producer on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and will also serve as a producer on the series’ upcoming spinoff for the pay cabler. He has more than a dozen series in development at various outlets, and helped launch “Will” for TNT, “Ice” for AT&T, and “FlashForward” for ABC.

“Amazon is the perfect home for my author clients given the strong relationship between its television and book business,” said Gerardis. “With scientifically-informed imaginations shaping the future, I am excited to see Amazon’s increasing commitment to high-end genre world-building.”

The deal with Gerardis is the most recent in a string of high-profile talent deals assembled by Amazon. The digital giant’s entertainment division also recently struck first-look deals with Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.