You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mipcom: Endemol Shine Boomdog, Somos Prods to Co-Produce Saint Juan Diego Scripted Series

Unprecedented scripted series about the first indigenous saint of the Americas

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Endemol Shine Boomdog, a unit of Endemol Shine North America, is exploring a religious theme in its drive to create more original scripted series. The Mexico City-based shingle has teamed with Somos Prods. to co-develop the first-ever series based on Saint Juan Diego, the first Mexican-born saint.

To be produced by Endemol Shine Boomdog and Somos Prods, “Juan Diego: The Story of Guadalupe” will be sold worldwide by Somos Distribution.

The two companies have also been developing a TV series based on renowned Latin boy band Menudo, “Subete a Mi Moto—The History of Menudo.”

 “The Story of Guadalupe is widely known across all of Latin America and throughout the world and our series will showcase Juan Diego’s truly remarkable journey to become the first indigenous saint of the Americas,” said Endemol Shine Boomdog CEO, Alejandro Rincon.

Luis Villanueva, CEO of Somos Group, Somos Productions and Somos Distribution, concurred: “San Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin is the base for the devotion for the Virgin of Guadalupe and the best way to honor our roots and traditions.”

“For us it is a responsibility to show this part of our heritage and as we do with all our products, we guarantee that this series will make all of us proud and will be enjoyed by audiences worldwide,” he added.

Related

Saint Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin, also known as Juan Diego (1474–1548) was said to have been visited by the Virgin Mary on four separate occasions in 1531 at the hill of Tepeyac, near Mexico City.

Now a major pilgrimage destination receiving some 22 million visitors a year, the Basilica of Guadalupe, built at the foot of Tepeyac hill, claims to possess Juan Diego’s mantle, on which an image of the Virgin is said to have appeared by a miracle to prove the authenticity of the apparitions. Juan Diego was beatified in 1990 and canonized in 2002 by the Roman Catholic Church.

Endemol Shine Boomdog was formed last year with the merger of Endemol Shine North America’s Spanish-language division Endemol Shine Latino with Mexico City-based production company Boomdog.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More TV

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex Expecting

    Duke and Duchess of Sussex Expecting First Royal Baby

    Endemol Shine Boomdog, a unit of Endemol Shine North America, is exploring a religious theme in its drive to create more original scripted series. The Mexico City-based shingle has teamed with Somos Prods. to co-develop the first-ever series based on Saint Juan Diego, the first Mexican-born saint. To be produced by Endemol Shine Boomdog and […]

  • Endemol Shine Boomdog, Somos Prods To

    Mipcom: Endemol Shine Boomdog, Somos Prods to Co-Produce Saint Juan Diego Scripted Series

    Endemol Shine Boomdog, a unit of Endemol Shine North America, is exploring a religious theme in its drive to create more original scripted series. The Mexico City-based shingle has teamed with Somos Prods. to co-develop the first-ever series based on Saint Juan Diego, the first Mexican-born saint. To be produced by Endemol Shine Boomdog and […]

  • 'Trigger' Star Maxim Matveev on Playing

    'Trigger' Star Maxim Matveev on Playing a 'Provocative Therapist'

    Endemol Shine Boomdog, a unit of Endemol Shine North America, is exploring a religious theme in its drive to create more original scripted series. The Mexico City-based shingle has teamed with Somos Prods. to co-develop the first-ever series based on Saint Juan Diego, the first Mexican-born saint. To be produced by Endemol Shine Boomdog and […]

  • Studiocanal Primes Talent Links, Fiction Format

    Studiocanal Primes Talent Links, Fiction Format Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Endemol Shine Boomdog, a unit of Endemol Shine North America, is exploring a religious theme in its drive to create more original scripted series. The Mexico City-based shingle has teamed with Somos Prods. to co-develop the first-ever series based on Saint Juan Diego, the first Mexican-born saint. To be produced by Endemol Shine Boomdog and […]

  • WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01

    ITV Studios Global Ent. Sells ‘The War of the Worlds’ to the World

    Endemol Shine Boomdog, a unit of Endemol Shine North America, is exploring a religious theme in its drive to create more original scripted series. The Mexico City-based shingle has teamed with Somos Prods. to co-develop the first-ever series based on Saint Juan Diego, the first Mexican-born saint. To be produced by Endemol Shine Boomdog and […]

  • Mipcom: Beta, Wildside, Zeitsprung Launch ‘German

    Mipcom: Beta, Wildside, Zeitsprung Launch ‘German Moon’

    Endemol Shine Boomdog, a unit of Endemol Shine North America, is exploring a religious theme in its drive to create more original scripted series. The Mexico City-based shingle has teamed with Somos Prods. to co-develop the first-ever series based on Saint Juan Diego, the first Mexican-born saint. To be produced by Endemol Shine Boomdog and […]

  • Netflix Acquires Drama 'When Heroes Fly'

    Netflix Acquires Drama 'When Heroes Fly' From Keshet International

    Endemol Shine Boomdog, a unit of Endemol Shine North America, is exploring a religious theme in its drive to create more original scripted series. The Mexico City-based shingle has teamed with Somos Prods. to co-develop the first-ever series based on Saint Juan Diego, the first Mexican-born saint. To be produced by Endemol Shine Boomdog and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad