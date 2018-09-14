Channel 4-Hulu’s ‘The Bisexual’ Pre-Bought by Canal Plus, Sky Networks, Stan

All3media International has signed major pre-sales for “The Bisexual,” its six-part series co-written and directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Desiree Akhavan (“The Miseducation of Cameron Post”) who also stars.

Set to debut on Channel 4 and Hulu, “The Bisexual” has been pre-bought by Canal Plus Group for France and all its territories, Sky Network for New Zealand (TV rights) and Stan for Australia (digital rights).

“The Bisexual” marks the TV debut of Akhavan whose latest film “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (pictured) with Chloë Grace Moretz won the Grabd Jury Prize at Sundance. The series is produced by Hootenanny, a Sister Pictures company.

Now in post-production, “The Bisexual” explores the differences between dating men and women from the perspective of a person who finds herself doing both for the first time. The series is co-written by Akhavan’s long-term collaborator Cecilia Frugiuele. The show stars BAFTA-nominated Maxine Peake (“Peterloo”) and Brian Gleeson (“Hellboy”), along with Akhavan.

The series follows New Yorker Leila (Akhavan) who is feeling lost in London having decided to go on a ‘break’ from her 10-year relationship with girlfriend and business partner Sadie (Peake). Moving out of their shared flat but forced to see her ex every day at their joint tech company, Leila ends up renting a room from neurotic novelist Gabe (Brian Gleeson) who becomes her unlikely wingman and helps her navigate a new life dating men and women.

“(Akhavan) is a singular talent who has lent her distinct wit, authorial voice and unflinching director’s vision to the ‘last taboo’ – the result is ‘The Bisexual,’ an intimate, funny and extremely candid portrait of sex and identity and we’re incredibly proud to be presenting her unique take on contemporary dating to audiences in France, New Zealand and Australia,” said Naomi De Pear, executive producer of the show.

Louise Pedersen, CEO at all3media International, said “‘The Bisexual’ gives us a unique and very honest view of contemporary dating.”

“It’s a testament to the quality of the show that major broadcast partners Canal Plus and Stan have come on board at such an early stage alongside Channel 4 and Hulu,” said Pedersen, adding that more deals are expected to be signed soon.

Nick Forward, Stan’s CCO, said “The Bisexual” showcased Akhavan’s “timely” and “unique take on the complications of modern dating.

“The Bisexual” also stars Eva Birthistle (“The Last Kingdom”), John Dagliesh (“Justice League”), Naomi Ackie (“Lady Macbeth”), Niamh Algar (“The Virtues”) and newcomers Saskia Chana and Michelle Guillot.