Vice Strikes On-Demand Content Deal With Britain’s Channel 4

More than 900 hours of Vice programming will be available on Channel 4’s All4 on-demand service after the youth brand struck a deal with the British broadcaster.

The lineup spans news, current affairs, and lifestyle programming, with 200 hours of new content and 700 hours from Vice’s library. Titles covered include Jamali Maddix’s documentary series “Hate Thy Neighbour” (pictured) and Emmy-nominated travel documentary “Gaycation.” The deal also covers upcoming Vice content.

The deal marks the first time Channel 4 has worked with a third-party brand in this way to bring programming to its on-demand service. The partners tested the waters earlier this year by launching four Vice titles on All 4 for a limited time.

Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, said: “This is a phenomenally exciting and innovative partnership for Channel 4 and Vice which will create a compelling new hub for young viewers on All 4 and extend the reach of Vice’s content on a free platform.”

Vice runs the Viceland channel in the U.K. and has a local production studio. “Channel 4 is a great partner for us in the U.K. – not only because we have similar audiences, but we are also equally committed to finding new voices, telling unheard stories and giving a platform to a diverse range of people and topics,” said CJ Fahey, general manager of Vice TV for EMEA & APAC. “We are delighted to be the first non-Channel 4 brand to have our own curated space on All4.”

All4 is available on iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, set-top boxes and games consoles.