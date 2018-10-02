Viacom’s Comedy Central to Launch in France

After launching in many regions across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Viacom’s entertainment channel Comedy Central is set to expand its international footprint further with a roll-out in France this fall.

Starting Thursday, Comedy Central will be distributed on all telecoms affiliate platforms, including Orange, Free, SFR, Numericable, Bouygues and Videofutur, reaching more than 13 million households.

It will also be available on all devices, including TVs, PCs, mobiles and tablets, providing real-time access to Comedy Central TV, Comedy Central Replay and the brand’s SVOD service, Comedy Central Play. OTT distribution will be made available on iTunes and Google Play.

The launch in France was announced Tuesday by Viacom Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“Comedy as a genre has universal appeal around the world,” said Amalia Martinez de Velasco, senior vice president of Entertainment Brands, VIMN Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“Our focus is on bringing the best of our international production tailored to the tastes of the French audience, not only long-form but also paying particular attention to short-form content, since France is one of the most innovative regions in terms of digital content and innovation,” she said.

Content will be made available from across the brand’s extensive portfolio and will include the series “Corporate,” “I Live With Models,” “South Park,” “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” “Key and Peele,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” and “The Dude Perfect Show,” and special events like “The Roast.” “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and “South Park” will air day and date with the U.S. channel.

Created in the U.S. in the early ’90s, Comedy Central boasts one of the world’s largest portfolios of comedy content and reaches more than 300 million households across 150 countries.