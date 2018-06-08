You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Viacom to Launch Paramount Network in U.K. on July 4

Designated Survivor
Viacom Intl. Media Networks U.K. has announced it will launch Paramount Network, a free-to-air channel offering a mix of drama, comedy and movies, in the U.K. on July 4.

The U.K. channel will be scheduled and programmed by the Channel 5 editorial team under the direction of Ben Frow, Channel 5 director of programs. The British channel will be the third iteration of Paramount Network after those in the U.S. and Spain. The international roll-out is being overseen by Jill Offman, exec VP Comedy Central and Paramount Network Intl.

In addition, there are 11 locally scheduled versions of Paramount Channel internationally. Paramount is one of Viacom’s flagship global brands, alongside Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.

Paramount Network will be the British home of various free-to-air premieres, including the seventh season of “Suits,” the drama from creator/executive producer Aaron Korsh, and starring Meghan Markle. Earlier seasons of “Suits” will also air on the channel. Other premieres include Kiefer Sutherland drama “Designated Survivor,” and comedy series “The Mick,” starring Kaitlin Olsen (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), both joining the slate later in the year.

Offman said: “Launching on TV screens in the U.K. is another critical milestone for the Paramount Network brand, which we’re convinced will resonate strongly with British viewers given Paramount’s distinguished and successful history of epic, cinematic story-telling for global audiences. Delivering free-to-air content to millions of U.K. households, underlines our belief that, despite the growing popularity of on-demand, viewers continue to value highly TV channels that offer an intelligently scheduled linear lineup of quality entertainment.”

Among the movies on Paramount Network will be blockbusters like “War of the Worlds,” “Catch Me If You Can” and “Dances With Wolves,” as well as critically acclaimed and cult classics such as “The Shining,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Jackie Brown,” and ever-green titles including “Prince of Tides,” “Groundhog Day” and “Roxanne.”

The channel also plays host to “Lip Sync Battle,” action drama “Six,” fantasy drama “Heroes Reborn,” and comedy “Will & Grace.”

