Viacom, Nickelodeon, iQIYI Team on Chinese Animation Development Project

Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) announced on Tuesday the launch of the Nickelodeon Chinese Animation Development Project, a five-year program aimed at creating new animation co-productions both in and with China for that market and abroad.

The new project will see VIMN boarding up to two new IP development projects annually as part of the deal. Nickelodeon will provide oversight, while VIMN explores the international licensing prospects of the jointly-created content. The included projects can be completely new titles, new seasons of existing Chinese programs or Chinese versions of already existing Nickelodeon animated formats.

iQIYI’s “Deer Run” was the first original Chinese production that Nickelodeon Asia participated in from the concept phase, and will be the first series included in the new project. The announcement was made at a signing ceremony at Mipcom on Tuesday.

Season One of “Deer Run” is currently in production with the CG-animated series scheduled to launch in first quarter of 2020.

“We are thrilled to expand our co-operation with Nickelodeon to develop ‘Deer Run,’” said iQIYI’s chief content officer, Wang Xiaohui in a press release. “Recently, iQIYI is committed to producing outstanding original content and we will continue to work with talented partners to bring the best content to our users.”

“’Deer Run,’ with its endearing and humorous storylines and compelling, relatable characters, proves that great original animation content can come from any part of the world,” said Nina Hahn, senior vice president, international production & development at Nickelodeon.

“With vital support from NRTA via the Nickelodeon Chinese Animation Development Project and through our on-going strategic relationship with iQIYI, we believe there is an exciting opportunity to showcase China’s fantastic animation talent and resources to the international market,” said Mark Whitehead, president and managing director, Asia Pacific, VIMN.

Applications for future participation in the project will open in 2019.