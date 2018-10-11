Viacom International Studios Closes ‘100 Days To Fall in Love’ Format Sale with Mega (EXCLUSIVE)

Viacom International Studios, a division of Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) – Americas, announced Thursday it has clinched a format sale on Telefe smash hit romantic comedy “100 Days to Fall in Love” with Mega, Chile’s broadcast network audience leader.

The sale comes after “100 Days To Fall in Love,” one of the leading Latin American titles on Viacom International Studios’ distribution catalog at Mipcom, bowed on Telefe, Argentina’s top rating broadcaster on May 7 with an average 48.4% share. Since then, it has held remarkably well to become this year’s most-watched fiction on free-to-air TV in Argentina averaging a 45.5% share.

“We are proud that Mega has once again chosen one of our iconic formats to develop its first local adaptation in Latin America,” said Guillermo Borensztein, Vice President of Content Sales and Co-Production for Viacom International Media Networks – Americas.

He added: “We are fully confident that when they undertake the production with their talented team (with whom we have great affinity and several projects together), we will achieve yet another success, as we did years ago with ‘Sres. Papis.’”

More recently, Telefe and Mega joined América Television to co-produce romantic action-thriller “12 Seconds,” which went into production in March.

Produced by Telefe and Sebastian Ortega’s Buenos Aires-based Underground, which left to international renown and the top prize at 2015’s Series Mania in Paris with “El Marginal,” “100 Days To Fall in Love” delivers a more realistic take on romantic yearnings.

It turns on two women best friends, Laura and Antonia, who, after 18 years of marriage and struggles to improve their relationships, pact with their husbands. The deal: a 100-day break from marriage, during which they can do what they please, but following 10 strict rules. After that, she must choose whether they stay together. Carla Peterson (“2 + 2”), Nancy Dupláa (“Wild Tales”), Luciano Castro (“Sres. Papis”) and Juan Minujin (“El Marginal”) star.

Despite a good title-by-title working relationship, a Mega remake of a Telefe title is no given, with the network basing its ratings leadership in Chile on its drama series, both own productions from its drama division headed up by María Eugenia Rencoret, such as “Si yo fuera rico,” which bowed out Oct. 2 to a big 23.0 rating and Turkish novelas such as “Madre,” which has averaged 21.6 rating through early October from a June bow. Hitting such heights, Mega will have to believe strongly in a format before acquiring it for re-versioning.

The sale also makes good on Viacom Intl. Media Networks – Americas’ purchase of Telefe in November 2016 to grow in scale, expand its content ownership and complete its portfolio by adding primetime content, as Pierluigi Gazzolo, president, VIMN – Americas, explained to Variety in an interview in the run-up to Mipcom.

In 2018, VIMN Americas has produced 80 hours more of long-form content, mostly scripted, an 23% increase from last year, he added, noting that Telefe content sales revenues have more than doubled from when VIMN acquired the Argentine network in 2016.