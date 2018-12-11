×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ventana Sur: How Producers Can Meet the OTT Demand and Challenge

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nadcon Film

BUENOS AIRES —  Jonathan Olsberg, who speaks at Ventana Sur, calls it a “production deluge.” According to Ampere Analysis’ Guy Bisson, talking in a podcast last week, in the third quarter of 2018 the number of unique SVOD homes in 16 maturer markets around the world overtook the number of unique pay TV homes.

Also, fundamental changes are afoot in the power balance for content. In annual outlay on content, the combined spend of Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in 2018 was $17.5 billion, Bisson added. That already outranks Disney ($13.4 billion), NBC Universal ($13.2 billion) and Fox ($11.6 billion), he said.

The 10th edition of Buenos Aires’ Ventana Sur, the biggest Latin American film market, is the first to take place not only in the context of the launch of one or two U.S. OTT disruptors in Latin America – Netflix and Amazon Prime Video – but with the imminent launch of three new entrants, Comcast/Sky, Disney/Fox and AT&T/Time Warner.

Ventana Sur’s Fiction Factory TV conference strand and general presentations at Ventana Sur address head-on the consequences.

One is the ever greater need for co-production. In a globalized film and TV market, is co-production the answer? That is the title of Peter Nadermann’s Fiction Factory keynote. For a TV producer who helped turn Scandinavian crime thrillers into a Nordic Noir feeding frenzy, co-producing them out of Germany’s ZDF Enterprises, it is a very much a rhetorical question.

“Co-production gives us the chance in times of rising budgets and weaker channels to make programs possible where partners can share the cost, make productions bigger and stronger on the international market,” Nadermann told Variety before Ventana Sur.

But there are dangers, such as, as ever, co-pro puddings. “I was never interested in co-productions which are only financial models. I bring originals to Germany and to Europe and to the world. So I’m not interested in bringing German actors to Argentine shows, that could happen but that’s not the idea,” added Nadermann, whose credits at Cologne’s Nadcon Film include Spain’s Baztán movie trilogy and 2019 Berlin opening film “The Kindness of Strangers.”

After a welcome from Ralph Haeik, president of Argentina’s INCAA film-TV board – Fiction Factory is very much his initiative – Roy Ashton. The Gersh Agency’s head of TV lit & packaging, will talk on How To Sell a TV Series. Mega Global Entertainment’s Esperanza Garay analyzes The New Scenario for Content Distribution. The classic business model is being transformed, she’ll suggest.

Some insight into that may come from panels technically outside the Fiction Factory strand. Given traditional pay TV operators are launching their own OTT platforms, making series for OTT platforms may become the majority experience for producers, argues Manuel Martí, at Argentina’s Pol-ka, one of Argentina’s top TV production houses. Martí will speak on a general Ventana Sur panel, IP Value Chain in the Current Audiovisual Environment.

He will analyze financing models and rights ownership in such an environment. We live in an era of fast fiction, in more ways than one, Martí will suggest. A series which takes two years to produce may be consumed in one weekend. Series will be shorter, producers will often make more of them.

The huge new demand for high-end content is one thing, meeting it quite another.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More TV

  • An Overview of Ventana Sur’s 2018

    Ventana Sur: How Producers Can Meet the OTT Demand and Challenge

    BUENOS AIRES —  Jonathan Olsberg, who speaks at Ventana Sur, calls it a “production deluge.” According to Ampere Analysis’ Guy Bisson, talking in a podcast last week, in the third quarter of 2018 the number of unique SVOD homes in 16 maturer markets around the world overtook the number of unique pay TV homes. Also, [...]

  • Acorn TV

    AMC’s Best-of-British Streamer Acorn TV Launches in 30 New Territories

    Acorn TV launched in 30 new markets Tuesday, the biggest wave of international launches to date for the AMC-owned streaming service, which focuses on British and English-language drama. The platform is now live in Australia and New Zealand, India, Spain, the Nordics, the Benelux countries and South Africa. The international rollout started in June, when Acorn [...]

  • NBCU Reality Streaming Service Hayu Launches

    NBCU’s Reality Streaming Service Hayu Launches in Three New Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    It’s easier to keep up with the Kardashians in the Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg after NBCUniversal launched its reality-TV streaming service, hayu, in those countries Tuesday. The service went live with about 6,000 episodes of unscripted fare from NBCUniversal’s lineup, including “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” “Made in Chelsea” and “The Real Housewives” and [...]

  • Arrow -- "Elseworlds, Part 2" --

    'Elseworlds, Part 2' Recap: Batwoman's 'Arrowverse' Story Begins

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Elseworlds, Part 2” the second part of the 2018 “Arrowverse” crossover, which aired Dec. 10. “Arrow’s” leg of the “Elseworlds” crossover had a little more to think about than “The Flash’s,” mainly because it served as the first introduction to Ruby Rose’s Batwoman. For [...]

  • Michael Uslan's U2K Becomes Asia-Hollywood Formats

    Michael Uslan's U2K Becomes Asia-Hollywood Formats Pipeline (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael and David Uslan, the father and son producing team with credits that include “The Dark Knight” and “Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch” have struck a cluster of deals that makes them a two-way conduit for TV formats between Hollywood and Asia. U2K, a company that includes the Uslans and Jon Karas (“Believe in [...]

  • Court TV Brand to Resurface as

    Court TV Brand to Resurface as New Channel From Scripps Co.

    Court TV is back in session. The cable TV channel that once carried gavel-to-gavel live coverage of high-profile trials will be revived by a new owner, nearly a dozen years after it was shuttered by Turner Broadcasting. Katz Networks, a division of E.W. Scripps Co., plans to revive Court TV as a new channel designed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad