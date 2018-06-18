You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

U.S.’s Sundance Now Takes ‘Cheat,’ Starring Molly Windsor, Katherine Kelly

Molly Windsor - Leading Actress - 'Three Girls'
Sundance Now, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service, has pre-bought U.S. rights to upcoming British psychological thriller “Cheat,” produced by Two Brothers Pictures, best known for “Fleabag,” “Liar” and “The Missing.” It will star Molly Windsor, BAFTA winner for “Three Girls,” and Katherine Kelly, best known for British soap “Coronation Street.” The news was announced Monday at the Monte Carlo TV Festival.

The four-part miniseries, commissioned by U.K. broadcaster ITV and written by screenwriting newcomer Gaby Hull, centers on a “dangerous relationship between university professor Leah, and her student Rose, when, what begins as a seemingly open and shut case of academic deception, quickly spirals out of control.” All3Media Intl. is distributing the show globally.

Two Brothers, which was set up in 2014 by writers/producers Harry and Jack Williams, has a strong slate including “The Widow,” starring Kate Beckinsale, and season 2 of “Liar,” starring “Downton Abbey’s” Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd (“Fantastic Four”).

