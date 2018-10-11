U-Boat Drama ‘Das Boot’ Sold to More Than 100 Territories

World War II drama series “Das Boot,” which was produced on a budget of $33 million, has been sold to more than 100 territories worldwide. The show will debut on Hulu in the U.S. and pay TV operator Sky across Europe.

The series is produced by Bavaria Fiction, Sky Deutschland and Sonar Entertainment, which distribution rights for the world, except for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, U.K., Ireland and Italy, where Sky holds the rights.

Territories sold to date include StarzPlay in France; AMC in Spain and Portugal; Epix/Viasat in Russia, Central & Eastern Europe; DI and MA in Serbia; Czech TV in the Czech Republic; VRT in Belgium; NRK in Norway; SVT in Sweden; YLE in Finland; RUV in Iceland; MNET in South Africa; StarzPlay in Latin America; SBS in Australia; and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Inspired by the Oscar-nominated movie by Wolfgang Petersen, and Lothar-Günther Buchheim’s bestselling novel, the series filmed in Munich, La Rochelle, Prague and Malta. It seeks to bring the brutal reality of World War II to life with two storylines running parallel on land and sea.

“Das Boot” features an international cast from Germany, France, U.K. and the U.S., including Vicky Krieps (“Phantom Thread”), Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”), Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex”), Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”), James D’Arcy (“MARVEL’s Agent Carter”), Thierry Frémont (“Juste un regard”), August Wittgenstein (“The Crown”), Rainer Bock (“Inglourious Basterds”), Rick Okon (“Tatort”), Leonard Scheicher (“Finsterworld”), Robert Stadlober (“Summer Storm”), Franz Dinda (“The Cloud”) and Stefan Konarske (“The Young Karl Marx”).

Tony Saint (“Margaret Thatcher: The Long Walk to Finchley,” “The Interceptor”) and Johannes W. Betz (“Der Tunnel,” “Die Spiegel-Affäre”) are the head writers. It is directed by Andreas Prochaska, one of the most renowned German-speaking filmmakers, whose credits include “Das finstere Tal” (The Dark Valley) and “Das Wunder von Kärnten” (A Day for a Miracle), which was awarded an International Emmy. Executive producers are Moritz Polter (“Spotless,” “Crossing Lines”), Oliver Vogel (“Dengler,” “SOKO Stuttgart”) and Jan S. Kaiser (“Hotel Lux,” “Brecht”) for Bavaria Fiction; Marcus Ammon and Frank Jastfelder for Sky Deutschland; and Tom Lesinski, David Ellender and Jenna Santoianni (“Taboo,” “Mr. Mercedes”) for Sonar.

The series starts in the fall of 1942 in occupied France. Nazi submarine U-612 is ready for its maiden voyage, preparing to head into the increasingly brutal warfare with its young crewmen, including the new commander, Klaus Hoffmann. As the 40 young men take on their first mission, they struggle with the cramped and claustrophobic conditions of life underwater.

Meanwhile, at the port of La Rochelle, the world of Simone Strasser spirals out of control as she is engulfed in a dangerous liaison and forbidden love, torn between her loyalty for Germany and the French Resistance, and causing her to question everything.

Bavaria Fiction, a subsidiary of Bavaria Film and ZDF Enterprises, is headed by managing directors Jan S. Kaiser and Manfred Haus-Pflüger, alongside chief creative officer Oliver Vogel.