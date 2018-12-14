Turner Greenlights Final Season of ‘4 Blocks’; Amazon Prime to Stream Season 2

Turner International has ordered the third and final season of the hit German gangster series “4 Blocks,” which world-premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year and went on to win multiple awards.

The third season will comprise six episodes and will be directed by Özgür Yıldırım, who had co-helmed Season 2 with Oliver Hirschbiegel. It will start shooting in the spring and is scheduled to premiere next winter.

Amazon Prime Video will stream the series’s second season across more than 150 countries including the U.S and the U.K. starting on Dec. 15, followed by another 50 countries including Germany and France in late 2019. The series will be available on Amazon Prime in German language and dubbed into Spanish, Portuguese and Italian, with subtitles in many more languages including English, Chinese and Japanese. An English-language dubbed version of both seasons will be delivered in January.

“The second season reached over 60% more viewers than season one and only a few series manage to gain additional fans with the second season,” said Hannes Heyelmann, senior VP and managing director at Turner Central and Eastern Europe and international original programming strategy.

“This is something that is both unusual and bucks the trend in the industry. We look forward to producing the final third season for the large and growing fan base of the series,” said Heyelmann.

The second season of “4 Blocks” ranked in the Top 5 series available in 2018 on Sky’s on demand services; and was among the best-selling series on iTunes Germany, acording to Turner International.

Developped by Wiedemann & Berg Television and TNT Serie,”4 Blocks” was initially written Hanno Hackfort, Bob Konrad, Richard Kropf and Marvin Kren, who also directed season one. The third season was penned by Hackfort, Frédéric Hambalek and Niko Schulz-Dornburg, based on a concept from Hackfort, Konrad, Kropf and Eckehard Weis.

The series was produced by TNT Serie and Wiedemann & Berg Television.