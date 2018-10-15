Turner, France’s Cyber Group Partner for Animated Series ‘Taffy’

Cyber Group Studios has partnered up with Turner to create “Taffy,” a new animated series inspired by the classic Hanna Barbera cartoons which will air on Boomerang across international markets.

Also set to be broadcasted on French public broadcaster France Televisions, “Taffy” follows the slapstick adventures of a loyal hound dog Bentley, his billionaire old lady owner Mrs Muchmore and Taffy, a clever imposter posing as wide-eyed angora cat. Bentley try to reveal Taffy who ends up framing the dog for every one of his exploits and messes.

“We were on the look-out for an original series for Boomerang inspired by the great Hannah Barbera classics and that’s how we came to work on a development project, followed by this fantastic co-production with Cyber Group Studios,” said Patricia Hidalgo, chief content officer for Turner EMEA and International Kids Strategy.

“Taffy perfectly matches our ambition and we’re confident it will be an instant hit when it premieres on Boomerang from the end of this year,” Hidalgo added.

The series will be teased at Mipcom in a session titled “The Making of a Modern Classic” with Pierre Sissmann and Mike de Seve, co-creators of the series, its director Ahmed Guerrouache, as well as Hidalgo and Tiphaine de Raguenel from France Televisions’s channel France 4.

“Cyber Group Studios is particularly proud to bring to the public the very first episodes of this modern classic and strongly believes it will find its home in the heart of kids and families around the world!,” said

Sissmann, the CEO of Cyber Group Studios.