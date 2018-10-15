Top Spanish Series at Mipcom

THE ACCIDENT

(Mediaset-Globomedia)

Starring Inma Cuesta (“Julieta”), a thriller about a wife discovering the truth about her husband.

Sales Agent: Eccho Rights

ARDE MADRID

(Movistar Plus, Andy Joke)

Warmly received at San Sebastian, a B&W comedy-thriller half-hour set in 1961 Madrid’s Dolce Vita, featuring Ava Gardner.

A DIFFERENT VIEW

(Boomerang, RTVE)

A suspense dramedy portrait of the Spanish society in the ’20s, via a traditionalist Lycee in the provinces.

EL CONTINENTAL

(Gossip Events & Productions, RTVE)

One of RTVE’s big plays, a 10-hour, 1920’s set gang war thriller, with Alex Garcia and Michelle Jenner (“Isabel”).

HIERRO

(Movistar Plus, Arte, Portocabo, Atlantique)

Movistar Plus’ first international co-production and Portocabo’s calling card, a murder investigation set against spectacular landscapes of the mid-Atlantic Hierro.

Sales Agent: Banijay Rights

GIGANTES

(Movistar Plus, LaZona Producciones)

Building buzz before its San Sebastian Fest world premiere, Enrique Urbizu’s brutal Madrid crime family parable on the legacy of violence, shot with widescreen cinematographic ambition.

Sales Agent: About Premium Content

IF I HADN’T MET YOU

(TV3, Diagonal TV)

Produced by Diagonal (“The Cathedral of the Sea”), a parallel universe thriller with renowned dramatist Sergi Belbel as showrunner.

I’M ALIVE

(RTVE, Imagina Intl. Sales)

Season two of RTVE’s primetime leader, about a back-from-the-dead cop hunting down his murderer.

LET’S GO

(ETB1, Pausoka)

Basque public broadcaster-backed musical comedy series for family audiences punching big second-season ratings

LITTLE COINCIDENCES

(Atresmedia Studios, Onza Entertainment, Medio Limon)

Amazon Prime Video’s first fiction series order in Spain, a romantic comedy about a couple who haven’t met yet. Spanish actor Javier Vega stars, directs.

Sales Agent: Onza Distribution.

MASS GRAVE

(TV3, Bausan Films, Wise Blue Studios Valencia)

Agusti Vila (“The Mosquito Net”) directs this two-part dramatic thriller set into motion during the exhumation of a Spanish Civil War common grave.

THE MIRAMAR MURDERS

(La Claqueta, Irosoin)

Director Manuel Martín Cuenca, a 2017 Toronto Fipresci Prize winner for “The Motive,” helms a doc series about Spanish Death Row detainee Pablo Ibar.

Sales Agent: Filmax Intl.

NIGHT AND DAY

(TV3, Mediapro)

Manuel Huerga (“Antarctica”) and Oriol Paulo (“The Body”) steer a realistic cop thriller. Sold to Movistar Plus, Global Series Network.

Sales Agent: TV3

THE PIER

(Movistar Plus, Vancouver Media, Atresmedia Studios)

A sensual thriller marking Alex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato’s follow-up to “Money Heist.”

Sales Agent: Beta Film

PRESUMED GUILTY

(Atresmedia, Boomerang TV)

A Paris-based investigator returns to his home Basque fishing village, confronting past demons. Sold to Amazon (Spain, Latin America).

PRIVATE LIFE

(TV3, Oberon Cinematográfica)

Actress-director Silvia Munt (“Pretexts”) and scriptwriter Coral Cruz depict the decadence of Barcelona’s early 20th century bourgeoisie.

Sales Agent: TV3

SABUESOS

(Plano a Plano, RTVE)

Detective comedy featuring talking dog Max. Created by vet Spanish producer César Benítez (“The Prince”).

SIDE GAMES

(Mediapro, DirecTV)

A soccer crime thriller penned by Eduardo Sacheri (“The Secret in Their Eyes”). Daniel Calparsoro (“Invasor”) directs.

Sales Agent: IIS

SLAUGHTER HOUSE

(Diagonal TV, Atresmedia)

A drugs trade, rural suspense-thriller unspooling in a “Fargo”-ish country town. Sold to Amazon for Spain and Latin America.

Sales Agent: A3Media Sales

A SON IN LOVE

(Plano a Plano)

Adventure road movie about Jesus Christ deals with his sexual awakening. Development.

STATE SECRETS

(Mediaset, Melodia Producciones)

First season of a political thriller about an assassination attempt on Spain’s prime minister. Sales Agent: Mediaset

TRUTH

(Mediaset, Plano a Plano)

Season two of a major Mediaset España series, a disappeared girl identity thriller.

Sales Agent: Mediaset España

UNAUTHORIZED LIVING

(Mediaset, Alea Media)

Season two of another Mediaset España banner series

Sales Agent: Mediaset

VIDAGO PALACE

(RTP, CRTVG, Portocabo, Hop Films)

Portuguese-language drama set at a luxury resort in 1936 as the Civil War erupts a few miles away in Galicia.

Sales Agent: Banijay Rights

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY

(Arca Audiovisual, Filmax)

The latest hit from Pau Freixas and Iván Mercadé (“Red Band Society”), a suspense dramedy about a struggling mom.

Sales Agent: Filmax