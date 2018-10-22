You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BBC Names New ‘Top Gear’ Hosts to Succeed Matt LeBlanc

By

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
matt leblanc Top Gear.
CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Comedian Paddy McGuinness and former cricket player Freddie Flintoff will replace Matt LeBlanc as presenters on “Top Gear,” the BBC announced Monday. The duo will join driver Chris Harris on the popular motoring show, while Rory Reid is stepping down from the main presenting lineup.

Season 27 of the series, which airs on BBC Two, will begin production in early 2019, with broadcast expected later in the year.

“This is a thrilling maneuver from the ‘Top Gear team,’ and I’m relishing what this trio will deliver,” said Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two. “Both Paddy and Freddie love their cars but more than that, they’ll bring a new energy and competitive spirit to ‘Top Gear.'”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • matt leblanc Top Gear.

    BBC Names New 'Top Gear' Hosts to Succeed Matt LeBlanc

    Comedian Paddy McGuinness and former cricket player Freddie Flintoff will replace Matt LeBlanc as presenters on “Top Gear,” the BBC announced Monday. The duo will join driver Chris Harris on the popular motoring show, while Rory Reid is stepping down from the main presenting lineup. Season 27 of the series, which airs on BBC Two, […]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    SAG-AFTRA Pushing for Increased Stunt Safety

    Comedian Paddy McGuinness and former cricket player Freddie Flintoff will replace Matt LeBlanc as presenters on “Top Gear,” the BBC announced Monday. The duo will join driver Chris Harris on the popular motoring show, while Rory Reid is stepping down from the main presenting lineup. Season 27 of the series, which airs on BBC Two, […]

  • Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Cooper

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Tempers Flare as Alliances Begin to Crumble (SPOILERS)

    Comedian Paddy McGuinness and former cricket player Freddie Flintoff will replace Matt LeBlanc as presenters on “Top Gear,” the BBC announced Monday. The duo will join driver Chris Harris on the popular motoring show, while Rory Reid is stepping down from the main presenting lineup. Season 27 of the series, which airs on BBC Two, […]

  • Richard Parsons. Ricard Parsons attends the

    Richard Parsons Steps Down as CBS Chairman; Strauss Zelnick to Take Role

    Comedian Paddy McGuinness and former cricket player Freddie Flintoff will replace Matt LeBlanc as presenters on “Top Gear,” the BBC announced Monday. The duo will join driver Chris Harris on the popular motoring show, while Rory Reid is stepping down from the main presenting lineup. Season 27 of the series, which airs on BBC Two, […]

  • Former Lionsgate Exec Guy Avshalom's Blackbox

    Former Lionsgate Exec Guy Avshalom's Blackbox Developing Crime Skeins (EXCLUSIVE)

    Comedian Paddy McGuinness and former cricket player Freddie Flintoff will replace Matt LeBlanc as presenters on “Top Gear,” the BBC announced Monday. The duo will join driver Chris Harris on the popular motoring show, while Rory Reid is stepping down from the main presenting lineup. Season 27 of the series, which airs on BBC Two, […]

  • Actor Scott Wilson arrives at the

    Scott Wilson of 'The Walking Dead' Remembered at Memorial

    Comedian Paddy McGuinness and former cricket player Freddie Flintoff will replace Matt LeBlanc as presenters on “Top Gear,” the BBC announced Monday. The duo will join driver Chris Harris on the popular motoring show, while Rory Reid is stepping down from the main presenting lineup. Season 27 of the series, which airs on BBC Two, […]

  • 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Stars on

    'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Stars on the Netflix Show's Feminist Themes

    Comedian Paddy McGuinness and former cricket player Freddie Flintoff will replace Matt LeBlanc as presenters on “Top Gear,” the BBC announced Monday. The duo will join driver Chris Harris on the popular motoring show, while Rory Reid is stepping down from the main presenting lineup. Season 27 of the series, which airs on BBC Two, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad