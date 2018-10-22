BBC Names New ‘Top Gear’ Hosts to Succeed Matt LeBlanc

Comedian Paddy McGuinness and former cricket player Freddie Flintoff will replace Matt LeBlanc as presenters on “Top Gear,” the BBC announced Monday. The duo will join driver Chris Harris on the popular motoring show, while Rory Reid is stepping down from the main presenting lineup.
Season 27 of the series, which airs on BBC Two, will begin production in early 2019, with broadcast expected later in the year.
“This is a thrilling maneuver from the ‘Top Gear team,’ and I’m relishing what this trio will deliver,” said Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two. “Both Paddy and Freddie love their cars but more than that, they’ll bring a new energy and competitive spirit to ‘Top Gear.'”
