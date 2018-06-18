‘The Night Manager’s’ Tom Hollander Joins ‘Baptiste’ From ‘The Missing’ Producer

Tom Hollander, best known for his BAFTA-winning role in “The Night Manager” and the upcoming “Bohemian Rhapsody,” has joined the cast of “The Missing” spinoff “Baptiste,” from Two Brothers Pictures, producers of “Fleabag,” “Liar” and “The Missing.” The news was announced Monday at the Monte Carlo TV Festival.

In the crime drama, Tchéky Karyo reprises his role from “The Missing” as French detective Julien Baptiste. “Baptiste” was commissioned by U.K. broadcaster the BBC and is being sold internationally by All3Media Intl. Filming starts later this year in Amsterdam and Belgium.

“When Julien and his wife are on a visit to Amsterdam, the chief of police – who also happens to be an old girlfriend – seeks out his help due to his renowned and methodical crime solving skills,” according to a statement. “Baptiste is rapidly embroiled in a case that looks beyond the beautiful streets, canals and houses of Amsterdam to the seamy underworld beneath.”

Two Brothers, which was set up in 2014 by writers/producers Harry and Jack Williams, has a slate including “The Widow,” starring Kate Beckinsale, and Season 2 of “Liar,” starring “Downton Abbey’s” Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd (“Fantastic Four”).