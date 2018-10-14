You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Endeavor Content Inks Flurry of Deals on Park Chan-Wook’s ‘The Little Drummer Girl’

Florence Pugh as Charlie and Alexander Skarsgård as Becker - The Little Drumer Girl _ Season 1, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: © 2018 The Little Drummer Girl Distribution Limited. All rights reserved.
CREDIT: © 2018 The Little Drummer Girl Distribution Limited. All rights reserved.

Endeavor Content has secured a raft of deals for Park Chan-Wook’s “The Little Drummer Girl,” the anticipated international thriller series based on John le Carré’s bestselling novel.

“The Little Drummer Girl” has sold to Canal Plus (France), Starzplay (Germany, Italy, second window U.K., Ireland and Benelux), BeTV (French Belgium), NPO (Holland) and Movistar + (Spain), TV4 (Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland), Stod 2 (Iceland), Hot (Israel), Kan 11 (Israel second window), BBC First (Australia), SBS (Australia second window), and TVNZ (New Zealand).

Commissioned by BBC and AMC, the six-part mini-series is financed and produced by The Ink Factory, the banner behind the critically acclaimed mini-series “The Night Manager,” in partnership with 127 Wall. BBC and AMC also co-produced the show.

“The Little Drummer Girl” is headlined by a strong cast including Emmy- and Golden Globe- winner Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”), Oscar-nominated Michael Shannon (“The Shape of Water”) and BAFTA-nominated Florence Pugh (“Lady Macbeth”).

A story of espionage and high-stakes international intrigue, “The Little Drummer Girl” is set in the late 1970s and follows Charlie (Pugh), a fiery actress and idealist who becomes a double agent.

“’The Little Drummer Girl’ is a stylish, action-packed thriller, and the growing list of global partners coming on board reflects the anticipation of audiences and the international appeal of our incredible source material, director and cast,” said Gary Marenzi, head of entertainment sales and partnerships for Endeavor Content.

The series marks the TV debut of high-profile South-Korean helmer Park Chan-wook (“Oldboy,” “The Handmaiden”). It filmed on location in London and Prague, and at the Acropolis and Temple of Poseidon in Athens.

Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell are executive producers on “The Little Drummer Girl,” alongside Joseph Tsai and Arthur Wang for 127 Wall, Chan-wook, Wonjo Jeong, Michael Lesslie, Le Carré, as well as Mona Qureshi for the BBC and Kristin Jones for AMC.

