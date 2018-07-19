Televisa Acquires ‘The A Word,’ ‘Mythological Ex’ Formats from Keshet Intl.

Two order part of a four scripted format Televisa -Keshet deal

Completing a four scripted-format strategic sales deal with Televisa, producer-distributor Keshet. Intl. has licensed reversioning rights to the Mexican media giant on “Mythological Ex” and the “The A Word.” Both these Spanish-language adaptations will be broadcast in Mexico.

Televisa has already licensed from Keshet Intl., the global producer-distributor, a further two scripted formats, comedy dramas “Loaded” and “Easy Money,” recast as the locally-entitled “Mint,” a 10-hour drama, and “Mita y Mita,” a 13-seg half hour.

“We’ve loved the way Televisa’s visionary scripted team has already adapted ‘Loaded’ and ‘Easy Money,’ and we’re really looking forward to seeing how they work their magic on ‘Mythological Ex’ and ‘The A Word,’”  said Kelly Wright, KI’s VP of distribution and new business, Latin America. She went on: “Their adaptations are bold, stylish and bear the Televisa hallmark of warm, laugh-out-loud crowd-pleasers.”

Keshet Intl.’s four-format deal is also a sign of just how fast perceived upscale audience tastes are changing in Mexico, galvanized by the success of Netflix, opening up broadcaster, pay TV and producers’ willingness to experiment with far shorter, international-length scripted series formats and subjects which have increasingly taken on a social edge.

Related

That transformation is attracting large interest from abroad with executives such as Turner Latin America’s Marcelo Tamburri and Mediapro’s Daniel Burman being charged with growing their production in Mexico.

Based on the Israeli series created and written by Segahi Avin, the 13 half-hour “Mythological Ex” is scheduled to bow later this year on Las Estrellas, Televisa’s flagship free-to-air channel, in a late-night comedy slot.

Centering on a woman who’s told by a psychic that she’s already dated her future husband, so sets off to arrange new dates with old flames to discover the love of her life, “Mythological Ex” lies closer in focus but not in length to the abbreviated, 80-episode love stories which now represent Televisa’s staple telenovela.

 

Based on an award-winning Israeli drama, “Yellow Papers,” “The A Word” would seem less obvious adaptation material for Mexico: the journey of a highly dysfunctional family and friends who slowly come around to recognizing, and occasionally accepting, that its five-year-old child is on the autistic spectrum.

Running to now two seasons on BBC One, the U.K. adaptation has been sold to 80 territories, spanning the U.S. (SundanceTV, Amazon, iTunes), Australia and New Zealand (BBC Australia), Sweden (SVT) and Brazil (Globosat).

The U.K. show lasts six-hours, however, while Televisa’s adaptation is imagined as around 41 hour-long episodes. But even telenovelas in Mexico these days are mixing romance and social observance. TV Azteca’s “Bad Maids” showed the other big Mexican broadcaster pushing into contemporary, socially relevant fare, with a forced surrogacy melodrama; one of Televisa’s biggest hits last year, “My Husband Got a Family,” adapting the original Korean telenovela, contrasted the modern mores of an independent wife with her traditionalist in-laws.

Pictures: “The A Word,” “Mythological Ex.”

