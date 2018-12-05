×
Studiocanal, Hong Kong’s PCCW Sign Drama Deal for ‘Trust Me,’ ‘Come Home,’ ‘The Five’

CREDIT: Studiocanal

Studiocanal has signed a milestone deal with PCCW’s HK Television Entertainment to have the Hong Kong-based company distribute three English-language series on its free-to-air channel ViuTVsix next year.

The deal, which marks the first collaboration between PCCW and Studiocanal, takes in three English-language dramas from Studiocanal-owned RED Production Company: the thriller miniseries “Trust Me,” which is produced for BBC One and starring Jodie Whittaker (“Doctor Who,” “Broadchurch”); the three-part drama “Come Home,” which was created and written by Danny Brocklehurst and produced for BBC One; and Harlan Coben’s thriller series “The Five,” which was ordered by Sky 1 in the U.K.

“I’m very pleased to confirm our first partnership with PCCW, a deal which will see a great selection of our key English-language dramas making their debut in Hong Kong,” said Sarah Mottershead, Studiocanal’s sales executive.`

“All three titles showcase the absolute best in international content – combining globally renowned on- and off-screen talent with intriguing characters and gripping storylines, all from one of the U.K.’s most acclaimed production companies,” added Mottershead. She said the company was looking forward to bringing more drama to Asia in 2019.

Related

“Trust Me,” written by Dan Sefton (“Mr. Selfridge”), tells the story of a skilled nurse, Cath (Whittaker), who loses her job by whistle-blowing, and steals her best friend’s identity as a senior doctor to start a new life and provide for her daughter. A second season is now in pre-production.

“Come Home,” which stars Christopher Eccleston and Paula Malcomson, follows a mother who leaves her husband and three children seemingly out of the blue.

“The Five” stars Tom Cullen (“Downton Abbey”,) O-T Fagbenle (“The Interceptor”), Lee Ingleby (“The A Word”,) and Sarah Solemani (“The Wrong Mans”). It follows a group of friends as they discover that the brother of one them, who vanished years earlier, may still be alive after his DNA turns up at a murder scene. It was written by BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning writer Brocklehurst (who also wrote “Come Home”,) based on an idea and input by bestselling author Coben.

