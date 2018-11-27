×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Studiocanal Pre-Sells ‘Instinto’ to Amazon Prime, Pantaya

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: studiocanal

Studiocanal has pre-sold Movistar+’s original drama “Instinto” to Amazon Prime Video in Latin America and to Pantaya, the premium Spanish-language streaming service recently launched by Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group.

An erotic thriller, “Instinto” is produced by Bambú Producciones, the Studiocanal-owned Spanish company behind Spanish-language hit series such as “Velvet” and “Grand Hotel.” The series will mark the first show from Bambú distributed by Studiocanal and the company’s first partnership with Telefonica.

The eight-part drama, directed by Carlos Sedes, will premiere on Movistar+ in Spain and will also roll out on a first-run basis across the U.S. on Pantaya. Amazon Prime Video will then stream the series in the entire Latin American region, including Brazil.

“Instinto” stars Mario Casas (“The 33”) as Marco, a tormented young businessman who regularly escapes to a private club to fulfill his fantasies. The show was created by executive producers Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés. Domingo Corral is executive producer for Movistar. The drama is based on an original idea by Teresa Fernández-Valdés, who also serves as co-writer along with Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira.

Related

Studiocanal is handling worldwide rights on “Instinto” excluding Spain. The series will be available next Spring.

“It is testament to the exceptional quality of Bambú’s ‘Instinto’ that we have already secured two major pre-sales at this early stage,” said Beatriz Campos, head of international sales at Studiocanal.

In further deals, Studiocanal has also sold to HBO Europe a package of three shows: The Brazilian drama “Crime Time,” the French crime thriller “Nox” (for CEE, Nordics and Spain) and the political thriller “Baron Noir” (for the Nordics and Spain).

In addition, Studiocanal has sold two shows to DirectTV: “The Child in Time” from Sunnymarch TV and “Come Home” from RED Production. The series will air on the “OnDirecTV” channel to appeal to their growing subscriber base in Latin America. DirectTV previously aired other leading Studiocanal titles including “The Last Panthers” and “Spotless.”

Campos said the deals “highlight (Studiocanal’s) growing relationships with HBO Europe and DirecTV.”

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More TV

  • Studiocanal Sells Moviestar+'s 'Instinto' to Amazon

    Studiocanal Pre-Sells 'Instinto' to Amazon Prime, Pantaya

    Studiocanal has pre-sold Movistar+’s original drama “Instinto” to Amazon Prime Video in Latin America and to Pantaya, the premium Spanish-language streaming service recently launched by Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group. An erotic thriller, “Instinto” is produced by Bambú Producciones, the Studiocanal-owned Spanish company behind Spanish-language hit series such as “Velvet” and “Grand Hotel.” The series […]

  • Asian original scripted TV programs light

    Original Content Lights Up TV Market in Asia Region

    Studiocanal has pre-sold Movistar+’s original drama “Instinto” to Amazon Prime Video in Latin America and to Pantaya, the premium Spanish-language streaming service recently launched by Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group. An erotic thriller, “Instinto” is produced by Bambú Producciones, the Studiocanal-owned Spanish company behind Spanish-language hit series such as “Velvet” and “Grand Hotel.” The series […]

  • Ethan HawkeIndependent Filmmaker Project's 28th Annual

    Gotham Awards: A24 Sweeps With Five Wins, Including 'First Reformed,' 'Eighth Grade' (Full Winners List)

    Studiocanal has pre-sold Movistar+’s original drama “Instinto” to Amazon Prime Video in Latin America and to Pantaya, the premium Spanish-language streaming service recently launched by Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group. An erotic thriller, “Instinto” is produced by Bambú Producciones, the Studiocanal-owned Spanish company behind Spanish-language hit series such as “Velvet” and “Grand Hotel.” The series […]

  • Danai Gurira as Michonne, Dan Folger

    TV New Roundup: 'Walking Dead' Sets Season 9 Midseason Premiere Date

    Studiocanal has pre-sold Movistar+’s original drama “Instinto” to Amazon Prime Video in Latin America and to Pantaya, the premium Spanish-language streaming service recently launched by Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group. An erotic thriller, “Instinto” is produced by Bambú Producciones, the Studiocanal-owned Spanish company behind Spanish-language hit series such as “Velvet” and “Grand Hotel.” The series […]

  • George Eads to Exit 'MacGyver' on

    George Eads to Exit 'MacGyver' on CBS

    Studiocanal has pre-sold Movistar+’s original drama “Instinto” to Amazon Prime Video in Latin America and to Pantaya, the premium Spanish-language streaming service recently launched by Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group. An erotic thriller, “Instinto” is produced by Bambú Producciones, the Studiocanal-owned Spanish company behind Spanish-language hit series such as “Velvet” and “Grand Hotel.” The series […]

  • Kyle MacLachlan Cast as Franklin D.

    Kyle MacLachlan Cast as Franklin D. Roosevelt in War Drama ‘Atlantic Crossing’

    Studiocanal has pre-sold Movistar+’s original drama “Instinto” to Amazon Prime Video in Latin America and to Pantaya, the premium Spanish-language streaming service recently launched by Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group. An erotic thriller, “Instinto” is produced by Bambú Producciones, the Studiocanal-owned Spanish company behind Spanish-language hit series such as “Velvet” and “Grand Hotel.” The series […]

  • ABC Logo

    Comedy From 'Modern Family' Duo Lands Pilot Production Commitment at ABC

    Studiocanal has pre-sold Movistar+’s original drama “Instinto” to Amazon Prime Video in Latin America and to Pantaya, the premium Spanish-language streaming service recently launched by Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group. An erotic thriller, “Instinto” is produced by Bambú Producciones, the Studiocanal-owned Spanish company behind Spanish-language hit series such as “Velvet” and “Grand Hotel.” The series […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad