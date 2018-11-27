Studiocanal Pre-Sells ‘Instinto’ to Amazon Prime, Pantaya

Studiocanal has pre-sold Movistar+’s original drama “Instinto” to Amazon Prime Video in Latin America and to Pantaya, the premium Spanish-language streaming service recently launched by Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group.

An erotic thriller, “Instinto” is produced by Bambú Producciones, the Studiocanal-owned Spanish company behind Spanish-language hit series such as “Velvet” and “Grand Hotel.” The series will mark the first show from Bambú distributed by Studiocanal and the company’s first partnership with Telefonica.

The eight-part drama, directed by Carlos Sedes, will premiere on Movistar+ in Spain and will also roll out on a first-run basis across the U.S. on Pantaya. Amazon Prime Video will then stream the series in the entire Latin American region, including Brazil.

“Instinto” stars Mario Casas (“The 33”) as Marco, a tormented young businessman who regularly escapes to a private club to fulfill his fantasies. The show was created by executive producers Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés. Domingo Corral is executive producer for Movistar. The drama is based on an original idea by Teresa Fernández-Valdés, who also serves as co-writer along with Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira.

Studiocanal is handling worldwide rights on “Instinto” excluding Spain. The series will be available next Spring.

“It is testament to the exceptional quality of Bambú’s ‘Instinto’ that we have already secured two major pre-sales at this early stage,” said Beatriz Campos, head of international sales at Studiocanal.

In further deals, Studiocanal has also sold to HBO Europe a package of three shows: The Brazilian drama “Crime Time,” the French crime thriller “Nox” (for CEE, Nordics and Spain) and the political thriller “Baron Noir” (for the Nordics and Spain).

In addition, Studiocanal has sold two shows to DirectTV: “The Child in Time” from Sunnymarch TV and “Come Home” from RED Production. The series will air on the “OnDirecTV” channel to appeal to their growing subscriber base in Latin America. DirectTV previously aired other leading Studiocanal titles including “The Last Panthers” and “Spotless.”

Campos said the deals “highlight (Studiocanal’s) growing relationships with HBO Europe and DirecTV.”