×

South Korea’s CJ ENM Acquires Scandinavian Sales Company Eccho Rights

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Eccho Rights

South Korean powerhouse CJ ENM has acquired a majority stake in Stockholm-based rights management and sales company Eccho Rights.

A leading entertainment and merchandising company in Asia, CJ ENM will give Eccho Rights the ressources to expand its global footprint across Europe, Middle East and Latin America.

Eccho Rights has Stockholm, Istanbul, Madrid as well as Seoul and Manilla. In the past year, Eccho Rights has licensed over 15,000 hours of TV series globally. The company has been selling drama series from Western Europe, as well as emerging markets such as Russia, India and Korea around the world.

The acquisition underscores CJ ENM’s strategy to accelerate its global expansion and content business in key markets, including Europe, Middle East and Latin America. The deal will bring synergies strengthening CJ ENM’s format business, content sales and distribution, as well as developing the extensive catalogue of IP’s represented by Eccho Rights.

“The merger will create exceptional value for both sidesto consolidate our global presence,” said Chul-yeon Kim, SVP of CJ ENM’s Global Business. “This will substantially enable us to leverage our premium contents to reach worldwide audiences offering unique experiences and enjoyment.”

Fredrik af Malmborg, co-managing director at Eccho Rights, said “CJ ENM is the ideal partner for Eccho Rights in (its) ambition to build on (its) business models in television drama for the future.”

The executive pointed out Eccho Rights’s track record in the Turkish and Western drama market “creates a very solid link to Korea and the rest of Asia.”

The company, whose current slate includes the female-centric Swedish thriller “Honour” (pictured), will continue to operate under its existing management and brand; Eccho and CJ will also continue to run as separate units.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More TV

  • Asia's CJ ENM Acquires Scandinavian Sales

    South Korea's CJ ENM Acquires Scandinavian Sales Company Eccho Rights

    South Korean powerhouse CJ ENM has acquired a majority stake in Stockholm-based rights management and sales company Eccho Rights. A leading entertainment and merchandising company in Asia, CJ ENM will give Eccho Rights the ressources to expand its global footprint across Europe, Middle East and Latin America. Eccho Rights has Stockholm, Istanbul, Madrid as well [...]

  • Liz Heldens

    'The Passage' Writer Liz Heldens Inks New Overall Deal at 20th Century Fox TV

    Liz Heldens has signed a new multi-year overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television effective immediately. News of the deal comes ahead of the midseason launch of the Fox series “The Passage,” based on the book trilogy by Justin Cronin on which Heldens is the writer and executive producer. The series focuses on Project NOAH, [...]

  • Simon Cowell Courtney Hadwin

    'America's Got Talent' Rocker Courtney Hadwin Signs Record Deal

    “America’s Got Talent” rocker Courtney Hadwin has signed a deal with Arista Record in partnership with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music, the label announced today. “It feels amazing to be joining Syco and I am super excited and feel so lucky,” said the native of Hartlepool in Northern England. “I’ve always wanted to work on original [...]

  • 'Elementary' to End CBS Run After

    'Elementary' to End CBS Run After Season 7

    “Elementary” is coming to an end on CBS, Variety has confirmed. The procedural will wrap up following its upcoming seventh season on the broadcaster, which does not currently have a premiere date. All 13 episodes of Season 7 have been shot. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the network and producers came to [...]

  • Sarah Selecky Radiant Shimmering Light

    Muse Entertainment Acquires Rights to Sarah Selecky Novel 'Radiant Shimmering Light' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Muse Entertainment has acquired the rights to Sarah Selecky’s novel “Radiant Shimmering Light” with plans to develop it for television, Variety has learned exclusively. The story follows Lilian Quick, a 40-year-old struggling pet portrait artist whose life changes drastically when she starts working for her motivational guru cousin, Eleven Novak. The job helps Lilian improve [...]

  • AMERICAN DAD

    TV News Roundup: 'American Dad' Sets Season 16 Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, TBS announced the premiere date for season 16 of “American Dad!,” and YouTube released a trailer for season two of “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.” DATES “American Dad!” is returning for its sixteenth season Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/ PT on TBS. This season, show creator Seth McFarlane will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad