Sky Italia Appoints Nicola Maccanico as Content Chief

Prominent Italian exec Nicola Maccanico, who is a former managing director of Warner Bros. in Italy, has been appointed chief of programming at Sky Italia.
The appointment of Maccanico follows the recent exit from Sky Italia of Andrea Scrosati to become COO of Fremantle Media in London.
Maccanico early in his career worked as Sky Italia’s European affairs manager, then went to Warner Bros. which he left in 2016 to head the innovative Sky Italia-led Vision Distribution theatrical distribution unit, a brainchild of Scrosati, which has been very successful.
More to follow
Popular on Variety
Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All
'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence
Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'
Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy
Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'
Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'
Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now
Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'
Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights
Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'
Prominent Italian exec Nicola Maccanico, who is a former managing director of Warner Bros. in Italy, has been appointed chief of programming at Sky Italia. The appointment of Maccanico follows the recent exit from Sky Italia of Andrea Scrosati to become COO of Fremantle Media in London. Maccanico early in his career worked as Sky Italia’s European affairs […]
Prominent Italian exec Nicola Maccanico, who is a former managing director of Warner Bros. in Italy, has been appointed chief of programming at Sky Italia. The appointment of Maccanico follows the recent exit from Sky Italia of Andrea Scrosati to become COO of Fremantle Media in London. Maccanico early in his career worked as Sky Italia’s European affairs […]
Prominent Italian exec Nicola Maccanico, who is a former managing director of Warner Bros. in Italy, has been appointed chief of programming at Sky Italia. The appointment of Maccanico follows the recent exit from Sky Italia of Andrea Scrosati to become COO of Fremantle Media in London. Maccanico early in his career worked as Sky Italia’s European affairs […]
Prominent Italian exec Nicola Maccanico, who is a former managing director of Warner Bros. in Italy, has been appointed chief of programming at Sky Italia. The appointment of Maccanico follows the recent exit from Sky Italia of Andrea Scrosati to become COO of Fremantle Media in London. Maccanico early in his career worked as Sky Italia’s European affairs […]
Prominent Italian exec Nicola Maccanico, who is a former managing director of Warner Bros. in Italy, has been appointed chief of programming at Sky Italia. The appointment of Maccanico follows the recent exit from Sky Italia of Andrea Scrosati to become COO of Fremantle Media in London. Maccanico early in his career worked as Sky Italia’s European affairs […]
Prominent Italian exec Nicola Maccanico, who is a former managing director of Warner Bros. in Italy, has been appointed chief of programming at Sky Italia. The appointment of Maccanico follows the recent exit from Sky Italia of Andrea Scrosati to become COO of Fremantle Media in London. Maccanico early in his career worked as Sky Italia’s European affairs […]
Prominent Italian exec Nicola Maccanico, who is a former managing director of Warner Bros. in Italy, has been appointed chief of programming at Sky Italia. The appointment of Maccanico follows the recent exit from Sky Italia of Andrea Scrosati to become COO of Fremantle Media in London. Maccanico early in his career worked as Sky Italia’s European affairs […]