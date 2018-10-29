You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sky Italia Appoints Nicola Maccanico as Content Chief

Prominent Italian exec Nicola Maccanico, who is a former managing director of Warner Bros. in Italy, has been appointed chief of programming at Sky Italia.

The appointment of Maccanico follows the recent exit from Sky Italia of Andrea Scrosati to become COO of Fremantle Media in London.

Maccanico early in his career worked as Sky Italia’s European affairs manager, then went to Warner Bros. which he left in 2016 to head the innovative Sky Italia-led Vision Distribution theatrical distribution unit, a brainchild of Scrosati, which has been very successful.

More to follow

 

