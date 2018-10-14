You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Singapore: 10 TV Shows to Look Out for From the Island State

CREDIT: HBO Asia

“Bhak”
8 eps x 1 hour
Two Indian filmmakers set out to make a movie, taking them on a hilarious roller coaster ride of frustration, betrayal, and love for Indian cinema.

“Bill and Tony”
40 eps x 3 mins
Cartoon Network exclusive, produced by Singapore’s Sparky Animation Studios. Non-verbal comedy adventure series has distinct Claymation style.

“Breakup List”
8 eps x 30 mins
Singlehood buddy comedy originally released on domestic OTT platform Toggle.

“The Bridge”
10 eps x 1 hour
Remake of 2011 Scandinavian noir series of the same name. A dead body is discovered on the bridge linking Singapore and Malaysia, and police from both countries must investigate.

“Counting With Paula”
180 eps x 11 mins
CG animated series about numeracy and literacy has been sold to China, Spain, Russia and Israel. Another 120 episodes in production, as well as feature film set for 2020.

“First Man Out”
6 eps x 1 hour
Factual series from Discovery Asia, follows survivalist Ed Stafford in some of Asia’s deadliest environments. Shot in 4K.

“Folklore”
6 eps
HBO Asia-produced horror anthology that takes place across multiple Asian territories. Veteran Singaporean director Eric Khoo showruns.

“Grisse”
8 eps x 1 hour
English-language period Western set in the colonial Dutch East Indies. A group of unlikely individuals lead a rebellion against a brutal governor and suddenly find themselves in control of a Dutch garrison town called Grisse.

“Little Nyonya”
40 eps x 1 hour
$20.5 million Chinese-language remake of original 2008 Mediacorp drama series. Multigenerational storyline set in 1930s Malaysia.

“Tanglin”
823 eps x 1hour
English-language soap opera following two Singaporean families. Produced by national broadcaster Mediacorp, mammoth 823 episode series length may well have strip programming potential for foreign channels.

