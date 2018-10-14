Singapore: 10 TV Players to Look Out for From the Island State

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CREDIT: Courtesy of VIU

Jennifer Batty
Chief content officer at HOOQ, comes from extensive background in development for television, with spells at RTL CBS and Star.

Justin Deiman
Managing partner at Aurora Media Holdings, oversees $30 million media fund. Exec producer credits on “Abbie Rose and the Magic Suitcase” and “Eco-Warriors.”

Lee Thean Jeen
Showrunner for VIU-original series “The Bridge” (pictured) and veteran director with a string of TV and movie credits.

Lim Bee Lin
Producing partner at Singaporean production outfit Weiyu Films with spouse Lee Thean-jeen. Background in finance.

Jef Lim
Experienced production executive with Sony Pictures, FremantleAsia and Tiger Gate. Now at Netflix, looking after International Originals.

Chan Puiyin
Veteran Singaporean film producer is director of production and distribution at GHY Culture and Media, overseeing slate of remakes for Chinese market.

Frank Smith
Founder of production outfit Infocus Media, with exec producer credits on Netflix series “Bardo,” and HBO Asia series “Teenage Psychic.”

Isaac Tan
General manager at Big 3 Media Group. The 150 person corporate video outfit has moved into content production in a big way with over eight produced television series in three years.

Tang Chi Sim
Founder of local animation shingle Omens Studios. Also has producing duties at Taipan Films, largely live-action production outfit that he also set up which recently announced a $15 million (RMB 100 million) slate deal with the Beijing Hua Cheng Media Group.

Freddie Yeo
COO of Infinite Studios. Dealmaker with extensive regional experience and connections. Co-producing credits on HBO’s Serangoon Road TV Series, 20th Century Fox’s Agent 47 and Scott Free’s Equals.

