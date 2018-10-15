Rooftop, Totem Media and PRØHBTD Team on Cannabis Cooking Show ‘High Cuisine’

In a deal announced at Mipcom, international production and distribution company Rooftop Film has teamed with Amsterdam-based producers Totem Media and green-themed media company PRØHBTD to co-produce a new food and travel docuseries with a THC twist titled “High Cuisine.”

Lending culinary credence to the series’ kitchens, the idea for the show was developed by two Michelin-experienced chefs in Noah Tucker and Anthony Joseph, along with Totem Media’s Floris Leeuwenberg.

The series will follow the two accomplished cooks as they travel around the world to exotic locations in Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa and more on a quest to find local dishes which combine popular modern cooking trends with traditional cultural recipes.

After each excursion the two will then head to a kitchen of their own with their newly acquired knowledge to come up with a psychoactive dish which they will then share with the locals who inspired them.

Rooftop co-founders Jordi Van Even and Jan Maarten Groen said in a press release: “Totem Media’s vision and talent is from another level, while PRØHBTD opens up a huge network, audience and marketing platform – the perfect business cocktail, ensuring flawless execution and distribution.”

“After the teaser went viral and reached millions of people in less than a week – without a marketing push – we knew ‘High Cuisine’ had potential,” said Totem Media co-founders Kasper van Beek & Isidoor Roebers. “We feel very confident that the series will reach great heights, thanks to the collaboration with PRØHBTD and Rooftop Film & TV.”

“We are making a big push investing in premium content that expands PRØHBTD’s voice and audience and ‘High Cuisine’ is evidence of that,” added PRØHBTD’s chief content officer, Joshua Otten. He finished, “This is the first non-scripted network cooking series we’ve seen that embraces food, travel and entheogens in a way that is truly authentic.”