Rob Lowe to Star in Crime Drama ‘Wild Bill,’ ITV Orders Miniseries

Rob Lowe is to star in and exec produce six-part crime drama “Wild Bill” for British broadcaster ITV. The miniseries is produced by 42, Shiver and Anonymous Content.

Lowe will play high-flying U.S. cop Bill Hixon, who is appointed chief of police in East Lincolnshire, a rural part of Eastern England.

More to follow.

