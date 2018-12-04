RightsTrade Inks Pact with Spain’s RTVE and Movistar + (EXCLUSIVE)

In a bid to ramp up its international content, leading online B2B licensing platform RightsTrade has inked a landmark deal with Spain’s Telefonica-owned pay TV/VOD service Movistar+ and public broadcaster RTVE.

By adding 25,000 hours of film and TV programming from these two major Spanish media companies to its content from other Hispanic providers, RightsTrade has cemented its claim as the leading content hub for Spanish-language content.

Programming from RTVE includes its most recent primetime series, such as “El Continental,” “A Different View” (“La Otra Mirada”), “Hounds” (“Sabuesos”), “Matadors” (“Gran Reserva”) and “Treason” (“Traición”). Documentaries shot in 4K include “El Prado, a Passion for Painting” (“La Pasión del Prado”) and “Spanish Cities, World Heritage Sites,” along with feature films and other shows.

“At a time when Spanish audiovisual content is experiencing an increase in global demand, our alliance with RightsTrade represents a unique opportunity to enhance the international sales of our titles and optimize distribution through its innovative online tools,” said María Jesús Pérez, RTVE’s director of international sales.

Related Mipcom: France’s TF1 Swoops on Alex Pina’s Movistar + Original ‘The Pier’ (EXCLUSIVE) ‘The Pier,’ from ‘Money Heist’s’ Alex Pina, Sees First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Movistar+ content will consist of some of its top-rated factual programs and miniseries, including “Once I am Gone, the World in 25 Years From Today” (“Cuando ya no esté”), “At the Gates of Hell” (‘A las puertas del infierno’), “Taboo” (“Tabú de Jon Sistiaga”), “Other Worlds” (“Otros Mundos”), “Guardians of History” and “Marathon Man,” as well as niche content about Spanish cultural events and outdoor sports documentaries.

RightsTrade Managing Director, Jaime Otero, said: “We are very excited to welcome RTVE and Telefonica to our platform. Not only are they leaders in the Spanish-speaking market, but also international powerhouses for high quality content.”

“Their addition along with other prominent Spanish language content providers such as Spanglish and VidaPrimo reinforces our content globalization strategy and our position as the leading online marketplace for the best audiovisual content in the world,” he added.

Last July, RightsTrade signed an agreement with Lionsgate that gave buyers access to more than 1,300 hours of Lionsgate television programming, including unscripted series and titles from the company’s Hearst, Ignite, and Tribune libraries.

Through this new deal with RTVE and Movistar+, RightsTrade will make thousands of hours of Spanish-language content available to its 5,000 registered buyers in 140 countries.