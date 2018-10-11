Pulse Pumps Up Scripted Team Further With Jamie Hall Hire

Pulse Films has further pumped up its scripted team with the hiring of Jamie Hall as its executive vice president of scripted production and commercial affairs. Hall is the former COO of Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions, where he oversaw strategic partnerships and financing for entertainment projects.

Hall’s appointment follows the recent hiring of Dimistra Tsingou as the company’s president of scripted, and the promotion of Lucas Ochoa to chief creative officer.

Hall will oversee Pulse’s scripted TV and film production globally including upcoming Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery helmed series “Gangs of London” for Sky and HBO Cinemax, and “Atomic Bazaar,” written by Greg Burke.

Productions under Hall’s watch at Big Light included the CBS series “Ransom,” “The Indian Detective,” starring comedian Russell Peters for CTV, the drama “Medici: Masters of Florence,” starring Richard Madden and Dustin Hoffman, and Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle.”

Hall previously worked at Eleven as head of commercial affairs where he oversaw, among others, Jack Thorne’s “Glue,” and the BAFTA-nominated miniseries “The Enfield Hauntings,” which became one of Sky’s highest-rated programs.

Prior to Eleven, Hall was group head of production at Lime Pictures, with overall responsibility for drama and non-scripted series. The company’s 160-plus hours of TV production comprised of programming such as Joe Aherne’s “Apparitions” for BBC1, Sally Wainwright’s “Bonkers” for ITV1 and Caleb Ranson’s “The Outsiders” for ITV. Hall was a leader in the diversification of Lime’s programming, such as “Living on the Edge” for MTV, and devised the technology and production processes for ITV’s hit show “The Only Way Is Essex,” now in its 16th series.

Pulse’s most recent credits include the Sundance selected “Skate Kitchen,” directed by Crystal Moselle, marking their seventh consecutive year at the festival. The studio is also developing “Atomic Bazaar,” a scripted series helmed by Gregory Burke (“’71,” “Entebbe”). This year Pulse received four Grierson Award nominations for documentaries “Kingdom of Us,” “No Greater Law” and “Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records.” Feature doc “XY Chelsea,” executive produced by Oscar-winner Laura Poitras, was picked up by Showtime for North American television distribution, and is set for the film festival circuit followed by a theatrical engagement.