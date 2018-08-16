‘Prisoners of War’ to Be First Hebrew-Language Show to Roll Into India

Keshet International’s Israeli series “Prisoners of War” (“Hatufim”) is set to be the first Hebrew language series to roll into India. In a landmark deal, Tata Sky, India’s leading content distribution platform, has just acquired the first and second season of the series.

“Prisoners of War,” which is best known for having inspired the Golden Globe winning series “Homeland,” is a gripping drama about three Israeli soldiers who were captured 17 years ago while on a secret mission. The series begins with their return home after years of negotiations for their freedom. But soon, a secret investigation highlights discrepancies in their stories and pushes the soldiers to do anything they can to hide the biggest secret of all.

Originally commissioned by Keshet Broadcasting, “Prisonners of War” was created, written and directed by Gideon Raff.

“We are thrilled to have signed India’s very first deal for a Hebrew language series,” said Arpit Agarwal, Keshet International’s head of India and SAARC, who pointed out “Prisonners of War” spawned the popular local adaptation “POW – Bandi Yuddh Ke.”

Arun Unni, CCO at Tata Sky said that in the past two years, the streaming service “has successfully brought hidden gems in content from across the globe to viewers in India.”

“In today’s day and age, both viewers and we look for access to good, intriguing content, irrespective of language barriers. “(‘Prisonners of War’) is one such gem that will shine across the viewer preferences, with its engaging story line and high production quality,” said Unni.

“Prisoners of War” was a smash hit in Israel where it won a 40% market share and went on to become Israel’s highest rated drama in both 2010 and 2012. The show has has been sold to over 65 territories, including the US on Hulu (their first non-English speaking show) and on Sky Arts in the UK. Meanwhile, Showtime’s “Homeland” has gone on to win 5 Golden Globe awards and 8 primetime Emmy Awards.