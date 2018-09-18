Peter Smith to Head MBC Studios, Aims to Kickstart Saudi Productions

Former president of NBC Universal International Peter Smith has been appointed head of MBC Studios the new production unit of top Middle Eastern free-to-air satellite network MBC Group.

The new MBC unit will be making a major push into high-end Arabic scripted content in a move meant to help kickstart a film and TV industry in Saudi Arabia.

Smith, a respected veteran who more recently headed Antenna Group, has been hired by the Saudi-controlled broadcaster to step up MBC’s output of “local and international film and TV drama series” that can resonate with audiences in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, an MBC statement said.

“Due to the existence of an untapped story reservoir in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the rest of the Middle East across all genres of content, MBC Studios will take the initiative to produce the region’s most compelling stories for cinema, television and on-demand platforms,” the statement added, underlining that the produced content “will be marketed towards five continents.”

“Notably, this will contribute to the growth of the film and television industry in KSA and MENA, as well as help accelerate the recruitment of local Saudi and Middle-Eastern talent in various content industries, increasing capacity, sharpening skills and creating new jobs,” the statement added.

Related First Slate of Saudi Films in Production From MBC Group and Image Nation Doha Film Institute Extends Funding to TV Series, Announces New Grants

This launch is part of the MBC’s five-year growth plan which is being implemented by MBC’s founder and chairman Waleed Al-Ibrahim.

Al-Ibrahim who reportedly holds a 40% controlling interest in the network is among the dozens of princes, entrepreneurs and high-ranking Saudi officials who were arrested in January as part of an alleged anti-corruption purge and was subsequently released.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed has ordered a transformation of Saudi society that includes plans to invest $64 billion in media and entertainment in the coming decade.

Though MBC has always also aired local content, they are now ramping up production of Arabic originals, after pulling Turkish soaps off their airwaves in March 2018. In May Al Ibrahim underlined new opportunities for the company in Saudi.

More to follow