Nicola Shindler Appointed CEO of Studiocanal UK

British TV veteran Nicola Shindler (“Happy Valley”) has been appointed CEO of Studiocanal’s U.K. office following the departure of Danny Perkins earlier this year. Shindler currently runs the Studiocanal-owned RED Production Company, which she founded in 1998.

In her new role at Studiocanal UK in London, Shindler will be in charge of setting up and spearheading a new in-house film production arm to develop British films, tapping into the U.K.’s vast talent pool. Studiocanal recently launched an in-house production banner in France and is preparing to bow one in Germany.

Shindler will work closely with Ron Halpern, who will continue to head third-party productions around the world, including in the U.K.

Shindler, who will start her new position on Oct. 1, will report to Didier Lupfer. She will also retain her position as CEO of RED Production Company, where Richard Fee, Michaela Fereday and Jemma Rogers will now work alongside Shindler as executive producers. Davina Earl will become head of development.

Shindler’s credits include the critically acclaimed series “Happy Valley” and “Last Tango in Halifax,” as well as Lenny Henry’s first screenplay “Danny and the Human Zoo,” Dan Sefton’s “Trust Me,” Danny Brocklehurst’s “Ordinary Lies” and “The Driver,” Harlan Coben’s “Safe” and Russell T. Davies’ trilogy, “Cucumber,” “Banana” and “Tofu.”

Besides “Safe,” which stars Michael C. Hall, RED’s recent series include “Come Home,” a three-part series written by Danny Brocklehurst; Tony Marchant’s “Butterfly,” with Anna Friel; the second season of “Trust Me”; and Davies’ “Years & Years.”