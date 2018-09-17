Nickelodeon U.K Acquires French Tween Drama ‘Find me in Paris’

Nickelodeon UK has acquired “Find me in Paris,” the popular tween drama series produced by France’s Cottonwood Media and sold by ZDF Enterprises.

Set at the iconic Parisian Garnier Opera House, “Find me in Paris” will again revolve around Lena Grisky, a time-traveling young dancer and princess poised to become the next young star of the ballet world in 1905. The ballet is choreographed by Jean Guillaume Bart, the renowned former Étoile of the Opera of Paris.

The series, which has now been ordered for a second season, is directed by Matt Bloom, and the Dublin-born brothers Ronan and Robert Burke (“Red Rock”). “Find me in Paris” stars several British actors, notably Jessica Lord (“The Next Step”), Hannah Dodd (“Harlots”), Eubha Akilade (“Eve”) and Rory Saper (“The Legend of Tarzan”), as well as Canadian actor Castle Rock (“The Descendants 2”).

“Find Me in Paris is the perfect fit for Nickelodeon UK with drama, mystery, dance and love triangles with plenty of comedy,” said Louise Bucknole, VP programming at VIMN Kids for UK and Ireland. The executive said Nickelodeon UK “will be bringing the series to (its) viewers as a real highlight.” Nickelodeon UK will start broadcasting the live-action half-hour series on Sept.17.

“We are pleased that ‘Find me in Paris’ has found its UK home at Nickelodeon, where it will certainly wow their audience and build a big fan base quickly,” added Peter Lang, VP of ZDFE.junior at ZDF Enterprises.

“Find Me in Paris” was written and co-executive produced by Jill Girling and Lori Mather-Welch (creators of Nickelodeon’s ‘Ride’), and executive produced by Leila Smith. The series is a co-production between Cottonwood Media, ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, and the National Opera of Paris. International sales are being handled by ZDF Enterprises for German speaking territories, UK, Benelux, Scandinavia and Eastern Europe, and Federations Kids & Family (ROW).

The first season of the fantasy-filled ballet series was acquired by NBC Universal (USA), Hulu (USA), ABC (Australia), as well as VRT (Belgium) and Disney (Italy, France). France TV Distribution will soon be announcing global licensing deals in France across publishing, stationary, homewares, apparel, toys and footwear.

The series’s second season is currently being filmed in Paris.