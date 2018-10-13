You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Batch of French small Screen Series Head to Mipcom Market

Eden Sylvie Testud
CREDIT: Pierre MARSAUT

The Art of Crime (season 2)
Created by Pierre-Yves Mora, Angele Herry
Broadcaster: France 2
Production: Gaumont
A detective teams with an art historian on mysteries of French heritage.
Sales: Gaumont


Balthazar
Written by Clothilde Jamin, Clelia Constantine
Cast: Tomer Sisley, Helene de Fougerolles
Broadcaster: TF1
Production: Beaubourg Audiovisuel
The cop series follows a handsome and cheeky forensic physician working with a policewoman to solve complex crimes.

Eden
Directed by Dominique Moll, created by Edward Berger, Nele Mueller-Stoefen, Marianne Wendt
Cast: Sylvie Testud
Broadcasters: Arte , ARD
Production: Atlantique Productions, Lupa Film
A small ship carrying refugees goes ashore on a Greek beach causing chaos among tourists, but also transforming some lives.
Sales: Lagardere Studios Distribution

Hippocrates
Written, created by Thomas Lilti, Anais Carpita, Claude Le Pape et Julien Liti, and inspired by Lilti’s movie “Hippocrates,” which played at Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2014.
Cast: Louise Bourgoin, Alice Belaidi
Broadcaster: Canal Plus
Production: 31 Juin Films
Three inexperienced interns and a forensic medical expert must join forces to handle an entire hospital and patients while doctors are quarantined due to a health hazard.
Sales: Studiocanal

HP
Created by Angela Soupe, Sarah Santamaria-Mertens, directed by Emilie Noblet
Broadcaster: OCS
Production: Lincoln TV
The series follows the ups and downs of a mild-mannered young woman who starts an internship in a psychiatric hospital.
Sales: Playtime

Ibiza
Created by Ryan Engle (“Rampage”), Jaume Collet Serra
Production: Mediapro, Federation Entertainment, Ombra
Centers on a young woman’s disappearance on the party island of Ibiza. A mysterious American man lays the groundwork to infiltrate the island’s underworld and find the people responsible.
Sales: Federation Entertainment

Les Sauvages
Written by Rebecca Zlotowski, Sabri Louatah, David Elkaim, based on Louatah’s novel “Les Sauvages,” directed by Zlotowski
Broadcaster: Canal Plus
Production: Phares et Balises, Scarlett Production
Series is set in France on the eve of a presidential runoff election pitting a conservative nominee against an independent candidate, Ider Chaouch, of North African origin.
Philharmonia
Created by Laura Piani, Marine Gacem
Cast: Tomer Sisley
Broadcaster: France 2
Production: Merlin Productions
Psychological thriller follows the private and professional life of a famous orchestra conductor.
Sales: Lagardere Studios Distribution

Thanksgiving
Written by Nicolas Saada, Anne-Louise Trividic, directed by Saada
Cast: Gregoire Colin, Evelyne Brochu
Broadcaster: Arte
Production: Capa Drama
Spy drama centers on the marriage between a Frenchman and an American woman who are keeping secrets from each other.
Sales: Newen Distribution

Vernon Subutex
Written by Cathy Verney, Benjamin Dupas, based on Virginie Despentes’ book trilogy and directed by Verney.
Cast: Romain Duris
Broadcaster: Canal Plus
Production: Tetra Media Fiction, 27.11 Production
Plot: The series follows the journey of Vernon Subutex, a previously sought-after bachelor who ran a popular music shop in Paris in his heyday, but now is down and out on the Paris streets.
Sales: Studiocanal

