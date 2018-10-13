New Batch of French small Screen Series Head to Mipcom Market

The Art of Crime (season 2)

Created by Pierre-Yves Mora, Angele Herry

Broadcaster: France 2

Production: Gaumont

A detective teams with an art historian on mysteries of French heritage.

Sales: Gaumont



Balthazar

Written by Clothilde Jamin, Clelia Constantine

Cast: Tomer Sisley, Helene de Fougerolles

Broadcaster: TF1

Production: Beaubourg Audiovisuel

The cop series follows a handsome and cheeky forensic physician working with a policewoman to solve complex crimes.

Eden

Directed by Dominique Moll, created by Edward Berger, Nele Mueller-Stoefen, Marianne Wendt

Cast: Sylvie Testud

Broadcasters: Arte , ARD

Production: Atlantique Productions, Lupa Film

A small ship carrying refugees goes ashore on a Greek beach causing chaos among tourists, but also transforming some lives.

Sales: Lagardere Studios Distribution

Hippocrates

Written, created by Thomas Lilti, Anais Carpita, Claude Le Pape et Julien Liti, and inspired by Lilti’s movie “Hippocrates,” which played at Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2014.

Cast: Louise Bourgoin, Alice Belaidi

Broadcaster: Canal Plus

Production: 31 Juin Films

Three inexperienced interns and a forensic medical expert must join forces to handle an entire hospital and patients while doctors are quarantined due to a health hazard.

Sales: Studiocanal

HP

Created by Angela Soupe, Sarah Santamaria-Mertens, directed by Emilie Noblet

Broadcaster: OCS

Production: Lincoln TV

The series follows the ups and downs of a mild-mannered young woman who starts an internship in a psychiatric hospital.

Sales: Playtime

Ibiza

Created by Ryan Engle (“Rampage”), Jaume Collet Serra

Production: Mediapro, Federation Entertainment, Ombra

Centers on a young woman’s disappearance on the party island of Ibiza. A mysterious American man lays the groundwork to infiltrate the island’s underworld and find the people responsible.

Sales: Federation Entertainment

Les Sauvages

Written by Rebecca Zlotowski, Sabri Louatah, David Elkaim, based on Louatah’s novel “Les Sauvages,” directed by Zlotowski

Broadcaster: Canal Plus

Production: Phares et Balises, Scarlett Production

Series is set in France on the eve of a presidential runoff election pitting a conservative nominee against an independent candidate, Ider Chaouch, of North African origin.

Philharmonia

Created by Laura Piani, Marine Gacem

Cast: Tomer Sisley

Broadcaster: France 2

Production: Merlin Productions

Psychological thriller follows the private and professional life of a famous orchestra conductor.

Sales: Lagardere Studios Distribution

Thanksgiving

Written by Nicolas Saada, Anne-Louise Trividic, directed by Saada

Cast: Gregoire Colin, Evelyne Brochu

Broadcaster: Arte

Production: Capa Drama

Spy drama centers on the marriage between a Frenchman and an American woman who are keeping secrets from each other.

Sales: Newen Distribution

Vernon Subutex

Written by Cathy Verney, Benjamin Dupas, based on Virginie Despentes’ book trilogy and directed by Verney.

Cast: Romain Duris

Broadcaster: Canal Plus

Production: Tetra Media Fiction, 27.11 Production

Plot: The series follows the journey of Vernon Subutex, a previously sought-after bachelor who ran a popular music shop in Paris in his heyday, but now is down and out on the Paris streets.

Sales: Studiocanal