Netflix Launching First Mexican Reality Series

‘Made in Mexico’ Focuses on Mexico’s elite

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix_Made_in_Mexico_Kitzia
CREDIT: Netflix

In a landmark move, streaming service giant Netflix has unveiled its first Mexican reality series, set to bow worldwide on Sept. 28. The reality show “Made in Mexico” casts a light on Mexico City’s wealthy families and their opulent lifestyles as it trails nine socialites and the expats vying for a spot in their rarefied environment.

The series is produced by Love Productions USA, the L.A.-based subsidiary of the Sky-owned production company, with Richard McKerrow, Kevin Bartel and Brandon Panaligan listed as executive producers and Lauren Volonakis and Matthew Moul as co-executive producers.

Love USA has a host of new series with major networks, cable broadcasters and OTT players including ABC, Netflix, Discovery Channel, and Nat Geo.

Described as trendsetters in “one of the world’s most culturally vibrant cities where family name is your bond and legacy is everything,” the cast members include:

· Pepe Díaz, a successful 35-year-old entrepreneur and nightclub impresario keen to shed his playboy past and start a new life.

· Kitzia Mitre, a fashion designer born and bred in Mexico’s high society who acts as the de facto arbiter of taste and style and a gatekeeper who decides who gains access to this world.

Related

· Carlos Girón Longoria, a TV host, actor and model who serves as the connector between everyone in the Made in Mexico cast.

· Liz Woodburn, an American food blogger from New York who finds that she must re-scale the social ladder as she adjusts to her new home in Mexico City with her fiancé.

· Columba Díaz, a high fashion model who is caught in a love triangle, but “wants nothing more than to focus on her career and philanthropy work.”

· Chantal Trujillo, an American expat who left a job at Vogue to follow the love of her life to Mexico.

· Shanik Aspe, a TV personality and former swimsuit model with dreams of becoming a pop star.

· Roby Checa, the 31-year old brother-in-law to Kitzia and the bad boy of the Checa clan who tries to find a happy balance between his urge to party and prove to his family that he can succeed in business.

· Hanna Jaff, a 30-year-old politician and philanthropist who runs the Jaff Foundation.

Netflix has been actively producing and ever growing number of fiction series in Mexico and in the rest of Latin America, starting with “Club de Cuervos,” and most recently  in Colombia with “Distrito Salvaje.” The fourth season of its hit  show “Narcos” was shot in Mexico, after spending its first three seasons  in Colombia.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Discuss Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talk Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More TV

  • SHADES OF BLUE -- "By Virtue

    TV Ratings: 'Shades of Blue' Series Finale Goes Out on Quiet Note

    In a landmark move, streaming service giant Netflix has unveiled its first Mexican reality series, set to bow worldwide on Sept. 28. The reality show “Made in Mexico” casts a light on Mexico City’s wealthy families and their opulent lifestyles as it trails nine socialites and the expats vying for a spot in their rarefied […]

  • Netflix_Made_in_Mexico_Kitzia

    Netflix Launching First Mexican Reality Series

    In a landmark move, streaming service giant Netflix has unveiled its first Mexican reality series, set to bow worldwide on Sept. 28. The reality show “Made in Mexico” casts a light on Mexico City’s wealthy families and their opulent lifestyles as it trails nine socialites and the expats vying for a spot in their rarefied […]

  • National Treasure

    Channel 4, Hulu Head Into 'The Light' With Jack Thorne

    In a landmark move, streaming service giant Netflix has unveiled its first Mexican reality series, set to bow worldwide on Sept. 28. The reality show “Made in Mexico” casts a light on Mexico City’s wealthy families and their opulent lifestyles as it trails nine socialites and the expats vying for a spot in their rarefied […]

  • The Innocents Review

    Review: Netflix's 'The Innocents'

    In a landmark move, streaming service giant Netflix has unveiled its first Mexican reality series, set to bow worldwide on Sept. 28. The reality show “Made in Mexico” casts a light on Mexico City’s wealthy families and their opulent lifestyles as it trails nine socialites and the expats vying for a spot in their rarefied […]

  • Charter Taps Cater Lee to Oversee

    Charter Taps Cater Lee to Oversee Southern California Local News Network

    In a landmark move, streaming service giant Netflix has unveiled its first Mexican reality series, set to bow worldwide on Sept. 28. The reality show “Made in Mexico” casts a light on Mexico City’s wealthy families and their opulent lifestyles as it trails nine socialites and the expats vying for a spot in their rarefied […]

  • Asia Argento Report Casts Shadow Over

    Asia Argento Report Casts Shadow Over 'X Factor Italy' Participation

    In a landmark move, streaming service giant Netflix has unveiled its first Mexican reality series, set to bow worldwide on Sept. 28. The reality show “Made in Mexico” casts a light on Mexico City’s wealthy families and their opulent lifestyles as it trails nine socialites and the expats vying for a spot in their rarefied […]

  • Jack Ryan

    TV Review: 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Starring John Krasinski

    In a landmark move, streaming service giant Netflix has unveiled its first Mexican reality series, set to bow worldwide on Sept. 28. The reality show “Made in Mexico” casts a light on Mexico City’s wealthy families and their opulent lifestyles as it trails nine socialites and the expats vying for a spot in their rarefied […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad