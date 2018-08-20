Netflix Launching First Mexican Reality Series

In a landmark move, streaming service giant Netflix has unveiled its first Mexican reality series, set to bow worldwide on Sept. 28. The reality show “Made in Mexico” casts a light on Mexico City’s wealthy families and their opulent lifestyles as it trails nine socialites and the expats vying for a spot in their rarefied environment.

The series is produced by Love Productions USA, the L.A.-based subsidiary of the Sky-owned production company, with Richard McKerrow, Kevin Bartel and Brandon Panaligan listed as executive producers and Lauren Volonakis and Matthew Moul as co-executive producers.

Love USA has a host of new series with major networks, cable broadcasters and OTT players including ABC, Netflix, Discovery Channel, and Nat Geo.

Described as trendsetters in “one of the world’s most culturally vibrant cities where family name is your bond and legacy is everything,” the cast members include:

· Pepe Díaz, a successful 35-year-old entrepreneur and nightclub impresario keen to shed his playboy past and start a new life.

· Kitzia Mitre, a fashion designer born and bred in Mexico’s high society who acts as the de facto arbiter of taste and style and a gatekeeper who decides who gains access to this world.

· Carlos Girón Longoria, a TV host, actor and model who serves as the connector between everyone in the Made in Mexico cast.

· Liz Woodburn, an American food blogger from New York who finds that she must re-scale the social ladder as she adjusts to her new home in Mexico City with her fiancé.

· Columba Díaz, a high fashion model who is caught in a love triangle, but “wants nothing more than to focus on her career and philanthropy work.”

· Chantal Trujillo, an American expat who left a job at Vogue to follow the love of her life to Mexico.

· Shanik Aspe, a TV personality and former swimsuit model with dreams of becoming a pop star.

· Roby Checa, the 31-year old brother-in-law to Kitzia and the bad boy of the Checa clan who tries to find a happy balance between his urge to party and prove to his family that he can succeed in business.

· Hanna Jaff, a 30-year-old politician and philanthropist who runs the Jaff Foundation.

Netflix has been actively producing and ever growing number of fiction series in Mexico and in the rest of Latin America, starting with “Club de Cuervos,” and most recently in Colombia with “Distrito Salvaje.” The fourth season of its hit show “Narcos” was shot in Mexico, after spending its first three seasons in Colombia.