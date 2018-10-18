‘Elite’ Gets Netflix Season 2 Order

Teen mystery series “Elite” has been renewed for a second season by Netflix, the streaming giant announced Wednesday in Spain.

Netflix’s second Spanish original drama, “Elite” was released worldwide on Oct. 5, gathering positive reviews from TV critics in Spain and abroad.

Offering eight episodes entirely shot in 4K, Season 2 is scheduled to launch in 2019.

The series is set at Las Encinas, the most exclusive high school in Spain, whose students belong to swankily wealthy families, apart from three working class kids who have just been admitted after their tin pot school collapses. The class and culture gulf sparks an escalating series of confrontations, culminating in murder.

“Elite” “Money Heist” actors María Pedraza, Miguel Herrán and Jaime Lorente, alongside Itzán Escamilla (“The Cable Girls”) and Miguel Bernardeau (“Crimes Wave”).

“Returning and new characters are to be confirmed,” Netflix said in a statement.

Executive produced by Zeta Audiovisual (“Three Steps Above Heaven,” “I Want You”), “Elite” was created by Spanish writers Carlos Montero (“The Time in Between,” “Physical or Chemical”) and Darío Madrona (“La chica de ayer,” “The Protected”), part of the same generation of writer as Bambu Producciones’ Ramón Campos and “Money Heist’s” Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato.

“Elite” marks the second Netflix original series in Spain, after Bambú Producciones’ romantic melodrama “The Cable Girls,” launched in 2017 and now renewed for Season 4. Bambú is also producing for the streamer original TV drama “Alta Mar” and documentary series “El crímen de Alcasser.”

Beyond the global success of thriller “Money Heist,” Netflix’s appetite for Spanish TV drama is reflected in its aim of producing 9-12 series a year from the country.

Those plans coincide with the SVOD giant’s launched its first European Production Hub in Tres Cantos, near Madrid, the Spanish capital city where it aims to open a fully staffed bureau.