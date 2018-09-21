You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Movistar + Has a Very Good Year for Scripted Productions

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: EMILIO PEREDA

Starting with the launch of high-fashion melodrama “Velvet Collection” on Sept. 22 last year, followed by seven more scripted productions to date, the launch of original series from Spain’s Movistar Plus has helped stem the company’s loss of pay-TV subscribers. In 2016, pay-TV clients dropped 0.4% year on year. But in 2017, pay-TV accesses were up 5%, or 92,100 customers, to 3.848 million by year-end. It remains to be seen, after Movistar Plus renewed Champions League and La Liga Spanish league soccer rights, how much subs may grow this September. Most to the point, however, average revenue per subscriber of Movistar Plus’ bundled broadband-TV-mobile customers rose strongly over the past 12 months from €84.8 ($99.5), second quarter 2017, to €89.5 ($105), May-June.

“We all had the intuition at Telefonica that our customers would want to have content made here in Spain, talking about our reality and made by our talent. That has been proved right,” says Domingo Corral, director of Movistar + original fiction.

One year of operations has also confirmed some key Movistar + production tenets.

One is the importance of talent. “First who, then what; that’s been our slogan,” Corral says, referring to not just directors but also creators, producers and key crew. “We’ve given them resources, freedom and responsibility, and here we’ll up the ante.”

Another: the onus on originality. “Taking risks is the only way of staying relevant,” says Corral.

Above all, “we’ve always attempted character-driven series,” he adds, citing Mariano Barroso’s “What the Future Holds.” “It’s not a high-concept series that is easy to communicate, but it does have a fascinating central character,” he says of Justo Gil, an ingénue on the make in a rapidly modernizing Barcelona, in the final years of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship.

Popular on Variety

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

More TV

  • Movistar + Has a Very Good

    Movistar + Has a Very Good Year for Scripted Productions

    Starting with the launch of high-fashion melodrama “Velvet Collection” on Sept. 22 last year, followed by seven more scripted productions to date, the launch of original series from Spain’s Movistar Plus has helped stem the company’s loss of pay-TV subscribers. In 2016, pay-TV clients dropped 0.4% year on year. But in 2017, pay-TV accesses were […]

  • Movistar + Expands Its Global Reach

    Movistar + Expands Its International Reach

    Starting with the launch of high-fashion melodrama “Velvet Collection” on Sept. 22 last year, followed by seven more scripted productions to date, the launch of original series from Spain’s Movistar Plus has helped stem the company’s loss of pay-TV subscribers. In 2016, pay-TV clients dropped 0.4% year on year. But in 2017, pay-TV accesses were […]

  • China Readies Law Restricting Foreign Television

    China Readies Law Restricting Foreign Television Content

    Starting with the launch of high-fashion melodrama “Velvet Collection” on Sept. 22 last year, followed by seven more scripted productions to date, the launch of original series from Spain’s Movistar Plus has helped stem the company’s loss of pay-TV subscribers. In 2016, pay-TV clients dropped 0.4% year on year. But in 2017, pay-TV accesses were […]

  • Saban Community Clinic Dinner Gala

    Ted Sarandos Wants a 'Love, American Style' Reboot for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    Starting with the launch of high-fashion melodrama “Velvet Collection” on Sept. 22 last year, followed by seven more scripted productions to date, the launch of original series from Spain’s Movistar Plus has helped stem the company’s loss of pay-TV subscribers. In 2016, pay-TV clients dropped 0.4% year on year. But in 2017, pay-TV accesses were […]

  • Mark Steines Hallmark Channel 'Home &

    Hallmark Channel Host Says He Was Fired for Backing Harassment Claims

    Starting with the launch of high-fashion melodrama “Velvet Collection” on Sept. 22 last year, followed by seven more scripted productions to date, the launch of original series from Spain’s Movistar Plus has helped stem the company’s loss of pay-TV subscribers. In 2016, pay-TV clients dropped 0.4% year on year. But in 2017, pay-TV accesses were […]

  • Mike Locke

    Mike Locke Joins Atlas Music Publishing as VP of Creative Synchronization and Marketing

    Starting with the launch of high-fashion melodrama “Velvet Collection” on Sept. 22 last year, followed by seven more scripted productions to date, the launch of original series from Spain’s Movistar Plus has helped stem the company’s loss of pay-TV subscribers. In 2016, pay-TV clients dropped 0.4% year on year. But in 2017, pay-TV accesses were […]

  • TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces 'Daredevil'

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces 'Daredevil' Season 3 Premiere Date

    Starting with the launch of high-fashion melodrama “Velvet Collection” on Sept. 22 last year, followed by seven more scripted productions to date, the launch of original series from Spain’s Movistar Plus has helped stem the company’s loss of pay-TV subscribers. In 2016, pay-TV clients dropped 0.4% year on year. But in 2017, pay-TV accesses were […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad